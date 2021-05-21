Tour Belfast’s Unique New Glassblowing Studio
Unlike, say, knitters or ceramicists, you don’t run into a lot of casual hobbyist glassblowers. Making functional or sculptural works from molten glass tends to be something you commit a lot of your life to or don’t do at all, not least because it requires a furnace that weighs hundreds of pounds and must be kept at a temperature of thousands of degrees 24 hours a day, seven days a week. But a new community glass studio at Belfast’s Waterfall Arts aims to make the craft approachable for novices and dabblers.downeast.com