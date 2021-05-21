newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Belfast, ME

Tour Belfast’s Unique New Glassblowing Studio

Down East
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUnlike, say, knitters or ceramicists, you don’t run into a lot of casual hobbyist glassblowers. Making functional or sculptural works from molten glass tends to be something you commit a lot of your life to or don’t do at all, not least because it requires a furnace that weighs hundreds of pounds and must be kept at a temperature of thousands of degrees 24 hours a day, seven days a week. But a new community glass studio at Belfast’s Waterfall Arts aims to make the craft approachable for novices and dabblers.

downeast.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Belfast, ME
City
Montville, ME
Local
Maine Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glassblowing#New England#Restaurants#Waterfall Arts#Chambers#Studio#Molten Glass#Community Studios#Weekend Workshops#Kitchen#Basement#Beginners#Darkroom#Recycled Veggie Oil#Illustration#Room Temperature#Reheat Glass#Furnace#Propane
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
Related
Maine StatePosted by
103.7 The Peak

A Frighteningly Awesome Tree Sculpture Will Welcome Visitors To Stephen King’s Home In Maine

For years, one of the most well-known tourist attractions in Bangor has been Stephen and Tabitha King's iconic house. For fans of the master of horror, the idea that they could step foot in his house (or even just snap a photo outside of it) is a thrill of a lifetime. But recently, there's been one noticeable eyesore in the yard of the King's house. A dead tree. It seemed fitting for many fans, but Tabitha King viewed it differently. She wanted to give it a second life.
Maine StateWPFO

PHOTOS | Rare Maine lobster finds a home at UNE

BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- The University of New England’s Marine Science Center in Biddeford is now home to another rare lobster. The split-colored lobster came to UNE late last week thanks to a donation by Eric Payne from Inland Seafood Corporation. [Hallowell business receives rare blue lobster in shipment]. According to...
Maine StatePosted by
B98.5

Maine Artist Dom Colizzi Releases A New Song

One of the great things about the State of Maine is the number of terrific bands and music artists are originally from the state. Maybe it's the fresh air. Maybe it's the majestic coastline or the thick forests. Whatever the reason, there is something about the state that makes it the ideal place for musicians to develop their talent.
Maine StatePosted by
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Small Portland Restaurant Named Best Place In Maine For Chicken Fingers

Chicken fingers are the ultimate comfort food for many people. That's probably because it's difficult to mess up a chicken finger. At its worst, it could be a little chewy with a crust that's a little underwhelming but nothing that a good sauce can't cover up. At its best, chicken fingers can put a smile on your face with the right spices, breading and fry on them. The problem is that almost every restaurant has chicken fingers on the menu. It'd be nearly impossible to try every single chicken finger and report back. So if you're on the lookout for your next favorite chicken finger, one Portland restaurant has been given the title of "best chicken fingers in Maine" by Eat This.
Maine StatePosted by
Z107.3

Check Out This Weekly Virtual Maine Music Series

Maine Folk Music and Dance Video Series is showcasing the music and dance of the cultures of Maine using Zoom. Every Tuesday, spend your lunchtime from noon to 1 PM checking out an hour of performance and asking your questions with the artists. The nonprofit Yarmouth music school 317 Main...
Maine Statemainebiz.biz

Hot wheels: Maine food trucks are growing in numbers, varieties

Strawberry shortcake and “sweetabaga” sweet potato and rutabaga waffles are menu staples at the Pink Waffle, Roux Kehoe’s new mobile eatery. It debuted in early May with stops outside a Portland brewery and a Scarborough fitness studio. “The weekend was a huge success,” he says. “I sold out about an...
Belfast, MEfoxbangor.com

Community helps plant one million daffodils in Belfast

BELFAST — Have you drove through Belfast lately? Because if you have, you may have noticed thousands of daffodils planted throughout the city. From city parks to outside businesses, and everywhere in between, daffodils are popping up throughout the city of Belfast. In an effort to beautify the city, a...
Belfast, MEcityofbelfast.org

Our Town Belfast “Unique As Belfast” crosswalk art project

Painting for the Our Town Belfast “Unique As Belfast” crosswalk art project will begin on Thursday, May 13th with the goal of having all work completed by the first week in June, depending on the weather. The goal of this project is to add artwork to five of the city’s...
Belfast, MESun-Journal

Community artist-centered projects to begin in Belfast

BELFAST — Artist and Waldo County resident Chris Battaglia, who brought the Village Canoe to Belfast in 2019, announces the Torchlight Projects: a new series of artist-centered projects to be launched in Maine this spring and summer. The first event is Torchlight Cinema, taking place from 6 to 8 p.m....
Belfast, MEpenbaypilot.com

Welcome back to the Belfast area, Snow Bats 2021!

BELFAST—If you're wondering why Camden and Rockland get the Snow Birds moniker and Belfast gets the Snow Bats, it's because years ago, the citizens of Belfast earned the affectionate nickname of Moon Bats. Compared to Camden and Rockland, Belfast was fairly quiet this year, with not a lot of business movement, but Penobscot Bay Pilot has the rundown on everything that has opened and changed while you were gone.
Belfast, MEBangor Daily News

‘As Unique As Belfast’ project kicks off

BELFAST – Our Town Belfast announced the selection of five artists for its “Unique As Belfast” crosswalk art project following final approval by the Belfast City Council on Tuesday evening. The project is inspired by previous related projects downtown. For many years the crosswalk from the Colonial Theatre to City hall has been painted with “movie stars”. In 2017 the Pedestrian, Biking, and Hiking Committee installed paintings of chicken feet in the two crosswalks from Main Street to Washington Street.
Maine Statepenbaypilot.com

Joan Losee’s farms, landscapes of Maine on exhibit in Belfast

BELFAST — Camden artist Joan Losee will be the guest artist this May at Local Color Gallery, in Belfast. Her work the past two years has been focused on the farms and landscapes of inland Maine. The experience of visiting these locations and putting them into oil paintings has broadened her knowledge of Maine and beauty found in unexpected places.