newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love’s ‘Major Fixer’ House for Sale

By Ultimate Classic Rock Staff
Posted by 
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Los Angeles house once owned by Nirvana's Kurt Cobain and Hole's Courtney Love has hit the market for a humble asking price of $998,000. According to the online listing, the Hollywood Hills home has "fallen into disrepair and is a major fixer." While it needs a considerable amount of renovation work, the payoff could be worth it: The house boasts a two-story living room complete with an open staircase and a viewing deck with a bird's-eye view of Hollywood.

kool1079.com
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Grand Junction, CO
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Cobain
Person
Courtney Love
Person
Frances Bean Cobain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Seattle#Realtors#Nirvana#Hollywood Hills#Major Fixer#Utero#Variety#Daughter#Sale#Home#Los Angeles#Renovation Work#April#Major Disrepair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Music940wfaw.com

Strands Of Kurt Cobain’s Hair Sells For Over $14,000 At Auction

Six strands of the late-Nirvana leader Kurt Cobain sold at auction for $14,145, according to Blabbermouth. The sale was part of Iconic Auctions' “The Amazing Music Auction,” that peddled items connected to such legends as the Beatles, Bob Dylan, Led Zeppelin, and Eric Clapton, among others. Iconic posted the backstory...
Manhattan, NYarchitecturaldigest.com

Joan Collins Sells Longtime NYC Pied-à-Terre For $2 Million

Some lucky buyer has purchased a Manhattan apartment fit for a dame—specifically, Joan Collins. The soap opera star, best known for her turns in shows like Dynasty and Guiding Light, has been trying to find a buyer for her three-bedroom, three-bathroom Park Avenue co-op since 2011, when she first listed it for $2.89 million, according to the New York Post.
Real Estatemynews13.com

Kurt Cobain’s old Hollywood Hills home up for sale

LOS ANGELES — If you want to own a piece of music and pop culture history, now is your chance. The Hollywood Hills home of former Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, wife Courtney Love and daughter Frances Bean is for sale for $1 million. Built in 1921, the two-story, Asian-influenced, Craftsman-style...
ShoppingGuitar World Magazine

Kurt Cobain’s Marshall cabinet sells at auction for $93,000

A Kurt Cobain-owned and -played Marshall cabinet, which featured in Nirvana’s Live and Loud video recorded at Pier 48 in 1993, has been sold by Iconic Auctions for a huge sum of $93,274. Cobain’s cab, which has been heavily photo and video matched, comes equipped with Celestion V30 speakers and...
CelebritiesPosted by
Audacy

Kurt Cobain's hair sold for more than $14,000

Do you remember those six strands of Kurt Cobain's hair that hit the auction block? Well, they officially sold over the weekend for $14,145. According to TMZ, they came from a haircut Kurt got in England in 1989, when Nirvana was touring in support of their "Bleach" album. You can see a picture of the 6 strands from TMZ here.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Audacy

Strands Like Teen Spirit: How much did Kurt Cobain's hair sell for?

In an effort to benefit Crew Nation, the global relief fund for touring and venue crews facing hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Iconic Auctions offered up a massive trove of collectible items in their Amazing Music Auction (Vol. 1). Among the impressive lots were a number of strands of hair once attached to late Nirvana singer Kurt Cobain.
CelebritiesTaipei Times

Kurt Cobain’s hair on the block

An online rock ‘n’ roll auction will feature clothing worn by Paul McCartney and lyrics signed by Bob Dylan, spanning Elvis to grunge. Guitars from Eddie Van Halen, Eric Clapton and Aerosmith as well as autographed memorabilia from The Beatles and even strands of hair from Kurt Cobain are some of the highlights of an online rock ‘n’ roll auction that ends over the weekend.
MusicMiami Herald

Treasure trove of rock memorabilia includes Kurt Cobain hair

Guitars from Eddie Van Halen, Eric Clapton and Aerosmith as well as autographed memorabilia from The Beatles and even strands of hair from Kurt Cobain are some of the highlights of an online rock ‘n’ roll auction that ends over the weekend. Six strands of blonde hair from the grunge...
Seattle, WAindierockcafe.com

FBI finally releases Kurt Cobain’s case file

The FBI has made the 10-page file pertaining to the death of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain available to the public, with minimal redactions, for the first time. Although the case file is thin, it does confirm that friends, fans and one private investigator, named Tom Grant, do not agree with the official ruling of suicide, a determination made by the Seattle police department following Cobain’s controversial 1994 death.
CelebritiesPopculture

FBI Finally Reveals Kurt Cobain Death Investigation Documents

On Friday, May 7, the FBI released a 10-page file from its archives on the death of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain. Fans have never seen these documents before, though many have harbored conspiracy theories about Cobain's suicide in 1994. However, for all the excitement it caused, the new file revealed little new information.
Music1029thebuzz.com

Rock Quick Hits: Kurt Cobain, Tawny Kitaen, Van Halen, Pearl Jam, Rock Hall ‘Fan Vote’

For reasons still unknown, the FBI publicly released its 10-page file on Kurt Cobain. Rolling Stone posted that the file — which seems lean considering Cobain's fame at the time of his death — is mainly based on two letters sent to the Bureau asking for the feds to look into Cobain's 1994 suicide as a possible murder. A letter from 2003 reads in part: “Millions of fans around the world would like to see the inconsistencies surrounding his death cleared up once and for all.” (Rolling Stone)
CelebritiesSpin

Kurt Cobain’s Death Was Apparently Looked Into by the FBI

Kurt Cobain is many things…but the subject of an FBI file? Yep, you read correctly. As Rolling Stone pointed out, the FBI recently released its archived records pertaining to the 1994 death of the Nirvana singer. The bureau’s 10-page file reveals nothing too exciting. Basically, two people not named asked...
MusicA.V. Club

Oh, hey, gross: Some of Kurt Cobain's hair is now up for auction

The world of music memorabilia is endlessly bizarre. While it’s understandable that a wealthy superfan might be interested in owning one of their favorite band’s rare records or one of the instruments they played, clamoring to spend hundreds of thousands on their stinky old sweaters seems more than a little distasteful. Still, as that last example shows, people are more than willing to pay whatever it costs to buy even the most intimate of Nirvana collectibles, up to and including some of Kurt Cobain’s hair.