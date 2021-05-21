Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love’s ‘Major Fixer’ House for Sale

For reasons still unknown, the FBI publicly released its 10-page file on Kurt Cobain. Rolling Stone posted that the file — which seems lean considering Cobain's fame at the time of his death — is mainly based on two letters sent to the Bureau asking for the feds to look into Cobain's 1994 suicide as a possible murder. A letter from 2003 reads in part: “Millions of fans around the world would like to see the inconsistencies surrounding his death cleared up once and for all.” (Rolling Stone)