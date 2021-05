The Saturday, May 22, daily fantasy baseball early slate gives us seven games that lock at 4:05 p.m. EST. Our Awesemo MLB DFS team will always bring you the best DFS MLB lineup optimizer picks to help you build your FanDuel lineups. To also help you out, Awesemo has its free MLB FanDuel picks cheat sheet for you all season long. As of right now, Shane Bieber is shaping up as the top pitching option on the slate against the Minnesota Twins, while the Houston Astros bats are popping in the models as some of the best stacks with Alex Bregman. With the help of No. 1 DFS player in the world Alex Baker’s expert projections and ownership rankings, the MLB FanDuel cheat sheet will provide some of the top picks for the day’s slate, and help get your lineups ready for first pitch.