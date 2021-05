After once making a name for herself on the gym floor, McKayla Maroney is now beginning to become very popular behind the camera. For those who may not know, Maroney is a former Olympic gymnast. She was a member of the “Fierce Five” American Women’s gymnastics team during the 2012 Summer Olympics. During the competition, Maroney brought home a gold medal in the team and an individual silver medal in the vault event. It was just the second time in history that the American women took home the gold. And it was the very first time that they did so on foreign soil at the Olympics.