Ronald Koeman Unsure If He'll Be Fired By Barcelona

RealGM
 2 days ago

Ronald Koeman said he doesn't know if he will return to Barcelona as manager next season. Koeman has one season remaining on his contract, but Barcelona are already exploring replacements. Barcelona will finish outside the top-2 in La Liga for the first time in 13 years. "I honestly don't know...

SoccerTribal Football

INSIDER: Koeman future again in doubt at Laporta's Barcelona

The future of Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman is again in doubt. With Barca's title push stumbling in the past fortnight, Koeman's position is again being discussed inside the club's new board room. That's according to Onda Cero's Alfredo Martinez, who says Barca president Joan Laporta isn't a fan of the...
SoccerTribal Football

Watch: Koeman convinced Barcelona pressure will see Atletico Madrid wobble

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman insists the title race is wide open despite their 0-0 draw with Atletico Madrid. Koeman was speaking ahead of Barca's meeting with Levante, admitting the match is a must-win if they're to keep pressure on LaLiga leaders Atletico. The Dutchman knows if they win, it will...
SoccerTribal Football

Barcelona coach Koeman on Levante fight-back: It's difficult to explain it

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman admits their title hopes are over after Tuesday's 3-3 draw with Levante. The Dutchman acknowledged that winning the title is improbable from the position Barcelona now find themselves in, with Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid both ahead of them in the table and with games to play.
SoccerTribal Football

Barcelona coach Koeman accepts job again in doubt after Levante draw

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman accepts his job is again in doubt after their 3-3 draw with Levante. The Catalans led 2-0 at half time in what was a must-win game to keep their LaLiga Santander title chances alive. They were pegged back at 2-2 before leading again, only to then let that lead slip as well to draw.
SoccerTribal Football

Barcelona president Laporta has 3 names to replace Koeman

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has three names shortlisted to replace Ronald Koeman. Koeman's future as Barca coach is again in doubt after their form slide in recent weeks. And RAC-1 says Laporta is now leaning towards replacing Koeman at the end of the season, with three names under consideration. The...
SoccerTribal Football

Barcelona coach Koeman names Busquets in Levante squad - with broken jaw

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman has named his squad list for their LaLiga Santander clash with Levante, which includes Sergio Busquets. The midfielder suffered a broken jaw and facial bruising against Atletico Madrid and had to be transferred to hospital on Saturday after colliding with Stefan Savic. Busquets is still expected...
SoccerTribal Football

Barcelona coach Koeman coy about Laporta meeting

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman was coy about his meeting with president Joan Laporta last week. Koeman's future in doubt, and the Dutchman has admitted that he is under pressure. Speaking in his press conference ahead of the game against Celta Vigo, Koeman feels that he needs the support of the...
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Uncertainty surrounding Koeman’s Barcelona future

This season has been one of turmoil for Barcelona considering everything that happened prior to the start of the season. Ronald Koeman was entering his first season as manager in less than enviable circumstances. To his credit, he’s turned around the side considering how things started out. However, recent performances...
SoccerTribal Football

Barcelona coach Koeman: Levante? We can't afford any mistakes

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman admits their clash with Levante is a must-win if they're to stay in the title chase. Koeman maintains that they will fight until the very end. "We are going to fight until the last moment to win the league," he said. "It is not in our...
Soccerfootball-espana.net

Barcelona boss Koeman: “We will fight for the league title until the last second”

Ronald Koeman is adamant that his Barcelona side are still in the title race in La Liga and will take the title race to the wire. Saturday’s scoreless draw against Atletico Madrid means the Blaugrana’s hopes of a league title are fading – they trail Atleti by two points and have an inferior head-to-head record against them, while they also must hope that Real Madrid slip up.
Soccerfootball-espana.net

Debate about Ronald Koeman’s future intensifies

Barcelona left La Liga behind them at Levante on Tuesday evening, according to Marca. The Blaugrana blew two leads to draw 3-3, turning the title battle into a two-horse race fought between Atletico and Real Madrid. Ronald Koeman, Barcelona’s coach, has come under scrutiny in recent weeks, and it’s only going to intensify after last night.
Premier Leaguefootball-news24.com

The XXL mercato plan that Pep Guardiola requests from Manchester City, FC Barcelona begins to doubt Ronald Koeman

The madness transfer window requested by Guardiola. Barely champion, Manchester City is already looking at next season and the contours of its workforce in order to retain the Premier League in 2021-2022. For this, Pep Guardiola made his shopping list with his management and the Spaniard has ideas. As reported The Times, his priority is to replace Sergio Agüero. For this, he has 4 ideas: Erling Haaland (Dortmund), Harry Kane (Tottenham), André Silva (Frankfurt) and Lautaro Martinez (Inter). Guardiola would also like to sign Declan Rice (West Ham) to replace Fernandinho. He would also like a new left-back after Benjamin Mendy’s middle season. And finally, he would like his club to get into negotiations for Jack Grealish (Aston Villa). Information confirmed by the Daily Telegraph this morning.
SoccerTribal Football

Barcelona coach Koeman: No-one knows when it's handball

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman insists no-one knows how the handball is being interpreted. Koeman spoke to the press ahead of Barcelona's LaLiga Santander fixture with Levante. Yet one of the main topics of discussion was the controversy in Real Madrid's 2-2 draw with Sevilla, where Eder Militao was penalised for a handball in the area.
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman reveals he was too NERVOUS to watch Real Madrid take on Sevilla and switched over to Milan v Juventus after 20 minutes because he'd 'rather know the result when it ends' as LaLiga title race goes down to the wire

Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman has revealed that he was too nervous to watch fellow LaLiga title contenders Real Madrid and Sevilla battle it out on Sunday, preferring instead to watch the high-stakes Serie A clash between Juventus and AC Milan. Koeman's side had drawn 0-0 at home at leaders...
Soccerfutaa.com

Koeman hints at Lionel Messi exit

FC Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has given a hint that captain Lionel Messi might leave the club in the summer. Messi has his contract ending at te end of the season with reports rife that Barca are set to hold talks with the Argentine with Koeman admitting that the player could leave after their defeat to Celta Vigo on Sunday night.
SoccerTribal Football

Koeman losing support inside Barcelona boardroom

Barcelona directors have lost patience with coach Ronald Koeman. Sport says a significant number of directors at the club, feel Koeman is responsible for their sudden form slide. While they appreciate the success in the Copa del Rey and the work done to get back into the title race in...
Socceronefootball.com

Official: Barcelona starting lineup vs Celta Vigo

Barcelona take on Celta Vigo in the penultimate game, and final home game of the season, and Ronald Koeman has selected his troops that will march into battle. Headlining the defence, Ronald Araujo gets his second start in a row despite being subbed off at half-time against Levante. Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet retain their spots in the central defence, while Marc-Andre ter Stegen starts in goal.
Soccerchatsports.com

Barcelona have ‘growing doubts’ about Koeman continuing - report

Well. We’ve arrived everyone. According to a report from ESPN, the Barcelona board are reportedly uncertain about Ronald Koeman’s future at the club. It didn’t take all that long. A potentially single trophy season and lackluster showing in the Champions League have left the Barcelona board a bit unclear as to what they want from the manager going forward.