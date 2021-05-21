Turtle Swamp Brewing and Its Landlord Are Suing to Block an Affordable Housing Development
Jamaica Plain’s Turtle Swamp Brewing and its landlord, Monty Gold, have filed separate lawsuits in Suffolk Superior Court to block the construction of a 39-unit apartment building that would provide affordable housing to low-income seniors and a new space for Dominican restaurant El Embajador. Two-thirds of the apartments would go to seniors making no more than 60 percent of the median income in Boston, while one-third would go to seniors making no more than 30 percent of that number. The development is proposed for 3371 Washington St. in Jamaica Plain, directly adjacent to Turtle Swamp’s patio.boston.eater.com