Swimming & Surfing

Simona Quadarella dominates 1500m freestyle to land second title of European Aquatics Championships

olympics.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReigning women’s 1500m freestyle world champion Simona Quadarella dominated the field to land her second European Aquatics title in three days on Friday (21 May). Fresh from winning the 800m free on Wednesday night in Budapest, the Italian eased to 1500m victory in 15.53.59 - an impressive eight seconds clear of second-placed Russian Anastasia Kirpichnikova. Quadarella’s compatriot Martina Rita Caramignoli completed the podium.

