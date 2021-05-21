What the Yankees COVID outbreak means for the rest of us
Over the past week, nine members of the New York Yankees—eight coaches and staff members and one player—tested positive for COVID-19, even though they’d all received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine on April 7. Seven of them experienced no symptoms, while two had mild symptoms. At first glance, these so-called “breakthrough” cases could look like evidence that the vaccines aren’t working. But to epidemiologists, the Yankees case is an example of the vaccines working exactly as intended— and a potential look at our post-vaccine future.www.popsci.com