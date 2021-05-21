newsbreak-logo
MLB

What the Yankees COVID outbreak means for the rest of us

By Neel Dhanesha
Popular Science
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past week, nine members of the New York Yankees—eight coaches and staff members and one player—tested positive for COVID-19, even though they’d all received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine on April 7. Seven of them experienced no symptoms, while two had mild symptoms. At first glance, these so-called “breakthrough” cases could look like evidence that the vaccines aren’t working. But to epidemiologists, the Yankees case is an example of the vaccines working exactly as intended— and a potential look at our post-vaccine future.

