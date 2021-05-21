newsbreak-logo
G7 agrees to move ‘overwhelmingly’ to decarbonised power by 2030

Shropshire Star
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCop26 president Alok Sharma said it sends a clear signal to the world that coal is ‘on the way out’. The G7 group of leading industrialised nations has committed to move to an “overwhelmingly” decarbonised power system in the 2030s. Speaking at the end of a virtual two-day summit of...

