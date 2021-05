Publisher Skybound Games and developer Mighty Yell announced he Big Con will launch for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam this summer. "Making The Big Con has been an absolute blast," said Mighty Yell game director Dave Proctor. "It’s really been an incredible experience for our team that while trying to make our players laugh, we have made each other laugh just as much. I’m really excited for more people to get their hands on the game; to see this wild, rad trip into the ’90s we’ve created and hopefully have some fun (and maybe some feelings) along the way."