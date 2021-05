Take Time to Harvest the Accomplishments of Your Work for Future Challenges. Albert Einstein is quoted as having said, “If I had an hour to solve a problem I’d spend 55 minutes thinking about the problem and five minutes thinking about solutions.” The point he makes is important: Preparation has great value to problem solving. And what is any task worth doing but a problem to be solved. We would do well to heed Einstein’s advice as we move through our days and ensure that we’re spending enough time getting ready to solve the next problem at hand, whether addressing a costly error, drafting a project scope, or cooking dinner.