Fugitive Belgian extremist soldier evades massive manhunt

A Belgian soldier with suspected extreme-right views who absconded with military weapons spent two hours lurking near the home of a potential assassination target, officials said Friday. An investigating judge has opened a probe into an alleged "terrorist attempted murder" four days after 46-year-old Jurgen Conings disappeared, leaving behind "troubling" letters threatening coronavirus experts. The search for the serviceman, which has been joined by specialist police units from four countries and troops backed with armoured cars and helicopters, has focused around a national park in northeastern Belgium, near the Dutch border. But four days later, officers have lifted a cordon around the Hoge Kempen park, near where the suspect's abandoned car was found earlier in the week with anti-tank rocket launchers inside. He is thought to have taken more weapons with him and gone on the run.