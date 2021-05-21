newsbreak-logo
Fugitive Belgian extremist soldier evades massive manhunt

Shropshire Star
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fugitive run by the experienced solider embarrassed the Belgian government. Hundreds of specialised forces are still looking for a heavily armed Belgian soldier who is on a federal anti-terror watch list and was seen early this week near the home of a person he had threatened. Jurgen Conings, 46...

#Manhunt#The Fugitive#Police Forces#Armed Forces#Soldiers#Armed Police#Government Forces#Belgian#Justice#European#Death Threats#North Eastern Belgium#Police Officials#Heavy Weapons#Specialised Forces#Ammunition#Mr Van Ranst#Dangerous Plans#Racist Remarks#Interior Minister
