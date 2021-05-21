Berks man found guilty of killing his girlfriend as jury rejects insanity defense
An Albany Township man has been found guilty by a Berks County Court jury of fatally bludgeoning his girlfriend, rejecting his insanity and mental illness defenses. Christopher Tucker, 37, of the 200 block of Roth Road was found guilty Thursday during the trial before Judge Timothy Rowley of first- and third-degree murder, and two counts each of aggravated assault and possessing instruments of crime.www.readingeagle.com