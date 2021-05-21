newsbreak-logo
Glossier’s New Ultralip Is Balm, Gloss, & Lipstick All In One

By Karina Hoshikawa
Refinery29
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleI can count on one hand the number of times in the last year I've worn lipstick — which, as a beauty person, is pretty out of the ordinary for me. But now, with face masks slowly (and safely) coming off, 2021 is poised to be a big comeback year for the makeup favourite. And, just in time, Glossier is here to help reacclimate our lower faces with its latest launch: Ultralip — a tinted lip balm meets lipgloss meets lipstick hybrid.

