newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

RUMOR: Former Disney Plus Boss Tapped for New WarnerMedia-Discovery Streaming Empire?

By PNP Newsroom
piratesandprincesses.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Mayer, Disney’s former Chairman of Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer & International and the man most credited with the successful launch of Disney+, might be tapped by WarnerMedia-Discovery to lead whatever streaming initiatives the impending media giant has in store. Mayer exited Disney to become the CEO of TikTok for a...

www.piratesandprincesses.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Zaslav
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Kevin Mayer
Person
Jason Kilar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warnermedia#Rumor#Disney Store#Popular Entertainment#Sports Entertainment#Warnermedia Discovery#Tiktok#Dazn#The Mouse House#The New York Post#At T#Pnp#Universal Theme Parks#Themed Entertainment#The Walt Disney Company#Video Streaming#Mayer Onboard#Ceo#Pop Culture#Popcorn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Rumor Has It
News Break
Disney
Related
BusinessThe Drum

Streaming 2.0: what AT&T’s deal with Discovery means

This promoted content is produced by a member of The Drum Network. The Drum Network is a paid-for membership product which allows agencies to share their news, opinion and insights with The Drum's audience. Find out more on The Drum Network homepage. AT&T announced that it has struck a deal...
Businessepicstream.com

Stunning New Rumor Suggests Disney Could End Up Buying Out DC Comics

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. There's no denying that Marvel is the undisputed king of comic book and superhero films right now and Marvel Studios recently proved that they can also bring their A-game on television. Still, give credit where credit is due as DC is obviously trying its best to keep up with its "rival" company despite how convoluted the brand's own shared film universe has become.
Los Angeles, CALos Angeles Business Journal

LABJ Insider: Streaming Ahead

Last week’s Discovery Inc.-WarnerMedia news was a very big deal for reasons beyond its $43 billion price tag. AT&T’s decision to spin off its WarnerMedia properties — just three years after the phone giant paid $85 billion for them — was more than just a retreat from an ill-fated effort to build an entertainment empire.
Businesswegotthiscovered.com

Disney Could End Up Buying DC As A Result Of WarnerMedia Merger

There’s been a line of hopeful, and some would say misplaced, optimism that the upcoming merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery could result in the restoration and resurrection of the SnyderVerse. Of course, we’re talking about a potential $100 billion deal between two massive corporations where most of the major players...
Businessillinoisnewstoday.com

David Zaslav on subscriber goals that combine Discovery and WarnerMedia

Discovery CEO David Zaslav to CNBC on Monday, new company AT & TWarnerMedia could eventually attract 400 million global streaming video subscribers. The two are already a quarter of the way, said Zaslav, a media executive with decades of experience. He was tapped to lead an integrated company. “We own...
Businesswiltonbulletin.com

In AT&T's WarnerMedia spinoff, a Hollywood outsider again learns a tough lesson

The executive from outside Hollywood had a strong reason his company should pay billions to acquire an entertainment giant. Distribution and content, he said, "have been developing simultaneously - they are like wheels of the same car." The executive added that, after the sale was complete, the studio's content could then be "distributed all over the world through a variety of media."
TV & VideosWired

The Next Era of the Streaming Wars Looks an Awful Lot Like TV

The Monitor is a weekly column devoted to everything happening in the WIRED world of culture, from movies to memes, TV to Twitter. The more things change, the more they stay the same. One of the effects of the streaming wars is that it moved the battle for culture domination to a new front. Controlling Hollywood stopped being just about who had the biggest opening weekend at the box office or a massive hit during prime time; a turf war over intellectual property became a land-grab effort to see who could bulk up their streaming service with the best library of content. Big media corporations, which previously had been licensing their content to Netflix, started pulling it back and launched bespoke streaming services to host it. HBO Max. Paramount+. Peacock! This week, there was a twist: AT&T spun off WarnerMedia (formerly Time Warner) to merge it with Discovery, aka the company that brings you Oprah Winfrey’s OWN, lots of blond-haired women who can redecorate your house (HGTV), and Shark Week.
Businessmilwaukeesun.com

AT&T expected to combine HBO, CNN with Discovery

AT&T expects to spin off some of its media companies, including CNN and HBO, with Discovery Inc, which owns lifestyle TV networks such as HGTV and TLC. The value of the new company could be as high as $150 billion, including debt. DALLAS, Texas: AT&T expects to spin off some...
BusinessWashington Post

The AT&T and Discovery megadeal has a possible silver lining for streaming customers

If you’re aware of WarnerMedia, it’s probably as the proprietor of HBO, or as the studio behind the Batman and Harry Potter movie franchises. To AT&T, however, WarnerMedia is apparently an enormous headache, one it just announced it would spin off into a new venture with Discovery Inc. for $43 billion. This is somewhere in the neighborhood of $42 billion less than it paid for the company three years ago.
TV & VideosWashington Post

David Zaslav reinvented Discovery. Now he’s building a new streaming giant.

David Zaslav is a cable guy. “Zas,” as he is known to friends, spent the first two decades of his career at NBC, where he helped launch CNBC and MSNBC before taking the helm at Discovery in 2007. He took Discovery public, turned it into a reality television kingpin, then brought it back to its documentary and science-oriented roots. He made it a live sports destination with the acquisition of Eurosport and a deal to provide coverage of the Tokyo Olympics in international markets. During his tenure, Discovery’s profits more than doubled.
Businessmoneyweek.com

AT&T ditches media dreams as it spins out WarnerMedia

When John Stankey became chief executive of AT&T last year, he promised to rethink the direction of the $230bn telecoms conglomerate, says Jennifer Saba on Breakingviews. This week he showed that he’s “keeping his word” by announcing that AT&T will be merging most of WarnerMedia, its news and entertainment division, with television network Discovery. AT&T will receive $43bn, while AT&T’s shareholders (not AT&T) will own 71% of the new company, which will be run by Discovery’s chief executive David Zaslav. AT&T shares rose by around 2% after the move was announced.
BusinessPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

As David Zaslav Takes Deal Crown, How Will He Rule His Discovery-WarnerMedia Empire?

The irony of David Zaslav’s ascent to the top of the as-yet unnamed WarnerMedia and Discovery combination is that had the Discovery CEO gotten this job at any other time in Hollywood history, he would have been the lowly outsider with no meaningful scripted experience, a purveyor of reality shows beneath the notice of the elite. He would have been in for a potentially fatal hazing.