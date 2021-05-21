Why did Annovis Bio (ANVS) go up today?

A review of the phase 3 HOPE trial evaluating the use of oral, once-daily HbS polymerization inhibitor, voxelotor, for the treatment of sickle cell disease. Michael R. DeBaun, MD, MPH: Voxelotor inhibits polymerization in the red blood cells of individuals with sickle cell disease. This is the sentinel event in sickle cell disease because it’s the polymerization of the hemoglobin that results in the downstream sequelae of the disease. The ability of voxelotor to inhibit polymerization essentially abates many of the clinical manifestations that you would anticipate associated with chronic hemolysis. The hemoglobin goes up, the reticulocyte count goes down, the LDH [lactate dehydrogenase] goes down, and total bilirubin goes down, all of which are direct and indirect indications of a decrease of chronic hemolysis.The HOPE study was an efficacy and safety trial, with 2 doses of voxelotor, a 1500-mg dose and 900-mg dose; both were given once a day. Patients in each of these groups were compared to individuals who received a placebo. Eligibility included individuals with a hemoglobin level between 5.5 and 10.5 g/dL.