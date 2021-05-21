Why did Annovis Bio (ANVS) go up today?

The blood pressure (BP) lowering response to renal denervation (RDN) remains variable with about one-third of patients not responding to ultrasound or radiofrequency RDN. Identification of predictors of the BP response to RDN is needed to optimize patient selection for this therapy. This is a post-hoc analysis of the RADIANCE-HTN SOLO study. BP response to RDN was measured by the change in daytime ambulatory systolic blood pressure (dASBP) at 2 months post procedure. Univariate regression was used initially to assess potential predictors of outcome followed by multivariate regression analysis. In the univariate analysis, predictors of response to RDN were higher baseline daytime ambulatory diastolic blood pressure (dADBP), the use of antihypertensive medications at screening, and presence of orthostatic hypertension (OHTN) whilst the presence of untreated accessory arteries was a negative predictor of response. Multivariate analysis determined that dADBP and use of antihypertensive medications were predictors of response to RDN with a trend for OHTN to predict response. Obese females also appeared to be better responders to RDN in an interaction model. RDN is more effective in patients with elevated baseline dADBP and those with OHTN, suggesting increased peripheral vascular resistance secondary to heightened sympathetic tone. These assessments are easy to perform in clinical setting and may help in phenotyping patients who will respond better to RDN.