Why did Annovis Bio (ANVS) go up today?

By Jason M
woodlandreport.com
 2 days ago

On May 19th, Annovis Bio (ANVS) a clinical staged drug platform dealing with Alzheimer Disease, Parkinsons's Disease and other neurodegenerative diseases announced results from it's double blind, placebo-controlled trial for its lead drug ANVS401 for the treatment of Alzheimer and Parkinsons Diseases. Currently the stock is up +115%. The results...

