newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Kansas City Southern sticks to Canadian National after Canadian Pacific fails to raise bid

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jGbdX_0a7EGEej00
A freight train of the Kansas City Southern (KCS) Railway Company is pictured in Toluca, Mexico October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo

Kansas City Southern (KSU.N) on Friday reiterated that Canadian National Railway's (CNR.TO) offer was "superior" after Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO) refused to raise its bid, moving a step closer to creating the largest ever merger of North American railways by transaction value.

The Canadian rivals have been locked in a takeover battle for the U.S. railroad operator for two months to create the first railway spanning the United States, Mexico and Canada, as they stand to benefit from a recent pick-up in trade.

Kansas City Southern last week accepted Canadian National's $33.6 billion offer, upending a $29 billion deal with its competitor Canadian Pacific. read more

The U.S. railroad on Friday said it paid Canadian Pacific a breakup fee of $700 million, which would be reimbursed by Canadian National.

Canadian Pacific said on Friday it was willing to re-engage with Kansas City, hoping that the rival bid would be shot down by the U.S. Surface Transportation Board (STB), a regulator that oversees railroad companies.

Canadian National's deal has recently run into regulatory hurdles, with the STB having denied its motion for approval of a voting trust earlier this week. The U.S. Department of Justice had also said last week that Canadian National's bid for Kansas City appears to pose greater risks to competition.

Canadian National and Kansas City said they expect to gain all the required regulatory approvals, including that from STB.

Kansas City said the deal is expected to close in the second half of next year, following which its shareholders will own 12.6% of the combined company.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

126K+
Followers
146K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas City Southern#Mexico#Canadian Pacific Railway#Canadian National#Stb#North American Railways#United States#Railroad Companies#Trade#Merger#Regulatory Hurdles#Voting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
Country
Canada
News Break
Rail Transport
Related
TrafficSchaeffer's Investment Research

Merger Termination Puts Kansas City Southern in the Spotlight

The shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) are modestly higher this morning, last seen up 0.8% at $296, after the railway company sent a letter to the Surface Transportation Board (STB), stating its Board of Directors decided to officially terminate its merger agreement with Canadian Pacific Railway (CP), after the company refused to hike its original bid. Kansas City Southern has instead decided to accept a competing offer from Canada National Railway (CNI).
Trafficjwnenergy.com

CP Rail sticks with bid for K.C. Southern, urging it to dump CN

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited declined to boost its $25 billion bid for Kansas City Southern and urged the U.S. carrier to reject Canadian National Railway Company’s higher offer anyway, saying it poses a greater risk of getting blocked by regulators. Canadian National’s $30 billion proposal is “illusory,” Canadian Pacific chief...
Trafficcoleofduty.com

Trending 2020: Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Market Analysis Report 2020| China Railway Corporation, Network Rail, Deutsche Bahn AG

Chicago, United States: – The report comes out as an intelligent and thorough assessment tool as well as a great resource that will help you to secure a position of strength in the global Railway Infrastructure Maintenances Market. It includes Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis to equip your business with critical information and comparative data about the Global Railway Infrastructure Maintenances Market. We have provided deep analysis of the vendor landscape to give you a complete picture of current and future competitive scenarios of the global Railway Infrastructure Maintenances market. Our analysts use the latest primary and secondary research techniques and tools to prepare comprehensive and accurate market research reports.
Trafficsmarteranalyst.com

CP Rail Pursues Kansas City Takeover in Case the CN Deal Falls Through

Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) has announced it will continue to pursue a takeover of Kansas City Southern (KCS) (KSU) even after being rejected by the U.S. railway’s board on May 13. KCS plans to instead associate with Canadian National Railway (CNR) as it determined its offer of $33.7 billion in...
Agriculturenewsdakota.com

Soy Industry Watching Proposals to Acquire Kansas City Southern

(NAFB) – A recent bidding war between Canada’s two major railroad has gotten the attention of the Soybean Transportation Coalition. On March 22nd, Canadian Pacific Railroad announced a $25 billion deal to acquire the Kansas City Southern. Shortly thereafter, competitor Canadian National Railroad filed an unsolicited $30 billion bid to acquire the U.S. railroad.
Trafficgo955.com

Canadian Pacific asks Kansas City to reject rival offer, reaffirms takeover plan

(Reuters) -Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd on Thursday reiterated its commitment to buy Kansas City Southern and asked the U.S. railroad operator to reject rival Canadian National Railway’s takeover offer. Kansas City last week accepted Canadian National’s $33.6 billion bid, upending a prior $29 billion deal with Canadian Pacific, which has...
Trafficajot.com

CP Rail declines to boost offer, urges K.C. Southern to drop CN

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. declined to increase its offer for Kansas City Southern and urged the U.S. railroad instead to reject Canadian National Railway Co.’s higher bid because of regulatory risks. Canadian Pacific Chief Executive Officer Keith Creel called Canadian National’s $30 billion bid “illusory” while pointing to opposition from...
Economydrgnews.com

CP urges Kansas City Southern to reject competing $33.6B bid

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Canadian Pacific is urging Kansas City Southern to reject Canadian National’s rival $33.6 billion takeover bid, but it still refuses to increase its own $25 billion bid. Canadian Pacific maintained Thursday that Canadian National’s bid won’t be approved by regulators because it would hurt competition and add to rail congestion around Chicago, so CEO Keith Creel doesn’t see a need to increase its offer. Kansas City Southern officials didn’t immediately respond Thursday morning, but a week earlier they backed the CN offer after it was increased. Canadian National has said it doesn’t believe its bid would significantly hurt competition.
EconomyUS News and World Report

Investor Urges Canadian National to Drop Bid for US Railroad

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A major Canadian National shareholder is urging the railroad to abandon its $33.6 billion bid to buy Kansas City Southern after regulators dealt the deal a procedural setback this week. London-based investment firm TCI Fund, which owns nearly 3% of Canadian National, sent a letter Tuesday...
Trafficgrainews.ca

CN shareholder urges changes to Kansas City Southern deal

Reuters — Billionaire hedge fund manager Chris Hohn on Tuesday urged Canadian National Railway to abandon its $33.6 billion bid for Kansas City Southern unless the Canadian railway changed its agreement to drop a key feature that could invite more regulatory scrutiny. Hohn’s TCI Fund Management, which has a 2.93...
Economyspglobal.com

Canadian Pacific will respond but will not get into 'bidding war' for KCS

Canadian Pacific Railway said it will not get into a bidding war for Kansas City Southern, but promised to respond within the allotted five business days after KCS spurned its $25 billion acquisition agreement with CP for a bigger deal with larger rival Canadian National in an escalation of the Canadian railroad war.
Traffictheloadstar.com

Rail wars: CN outbids rivals for Kansas City Southern with $33.6bn offer

Canadian National (CN) seems to have won the approval of Kansas City Southern (KCS). The US railroad has told rival bidder Canadian Pacific (CP) of its intent to terminate its proposed merger agreement. CN said it had submitted “an enhanced binding superior proposal and merger agreement” to the KCS board,...
TrafficCrain's Chicago Business

Kansas City Southern backs CN Rail's $30 billion bid, scrapping CP deal

(Bloomberg) — Kansas City Southern’s plan to accept a revised $30 billion merger offer from Canadian National Railway Co., which would junk a deal with Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd., throws a new wrench in the effort to create a track network that extends the length of North America. Canadian National’s...
Trafficdrgnews.com

Canadian National Railway purchasing 1,000 grain cars

Canadian National Railway has placed an order for 1,000 new generation, high-capacity grain hopper cars. The new railcars, to be built in Mexico, will help meet the growing needs of North American grain farmers and the demands of grain customers. The order is part of a larger program to build and renew a fleet of 6,000 hopper railcars over the next three years.
Trafficjwnenergy.com

CP Rail CEO aims to cool talk of K.C. Southern bidding war

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited's chief executive officer tried to quash speculation that a bidding war is at hand for Kansas City Southern. Rival bidder Canadian National Railway Company has deeper pockets, giving it an advantage if money is the sole consideration for the U.S. carrier, Canadian Pacific CEO Keith Creel said Wednesday.
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

U.S. waives shipping restrictions to ease fuel crunch after pipeline hack

The U.S. government relaxed a long-standing maritime law protecting domestic shipping commerce to allow an undisclosed company to transport gasoline and diesel to ports in the East Coast after a cyberattack crippled the nation's largest fuel pipeline network. The Jones Act, implemented in 1920, requires goods moved between U.S. ports...