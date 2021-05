Three-row crossovers are great for hauling kids and cargo, but they aren’t always pleasing to drive. The Mazda CX-9 is a rare example of a crossover that blends utility with driving fun thanks to its well-sorted chassis and communicative steering. The beautifully designed exterior—featuring a long hood, steeply raked windshield, and fastback rear end—offers mainstream appeal. Inside is an equally lovely cabin, dressed in class-above materials and offering plenty of features. We’d be lying if we told you all this goodness came without compromises: The CX-9's cargo capacity and third-row passenger space are among the lowest in the segment. But when a vehicle is this good—it made our 10Best Trucks and SUVs list for 2017—it's easy to make such concessions.