DarkSide Getting Taken to ‘Hackers’ Court’ For Not Paying Affiliates
A shadow court system for hackers shows how professional ransomware gangs have become. Cybercriminals who have worked as affiliates with ransomware group DarkSide, responsible for the Colonial Pipeline attack, are having a tough time getting paid for their work now that the group has had its operations interrupted; so, they’re turning to admins of the group’s Dark Web criminal forum to sort things out in what researchers call a “shady version of the People’s Court.”threatpost.com