Fraud Crimes

DarkSide Getting Taken to ‘Hackers’ Court’ For Not Paying Affiliates

By Becky Bracken
threatpost.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA shadow court system for hackers shows how professional ransomware gangs have become. Cybercriminals who have worked as affiliates with ransomware group DarkSide, responsible for the Colonial Pipeline attack, are having a tough time getting paid for their work now that the group has had its operations interrupted; so, they’re turning to admins of the group’s Dark Web criminal forum to sort things out in what researchers call a “shady version of the People’s Court.”

threatpost.com
