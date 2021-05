Below is a list of the top 10 most mentioned US stocks on the WallStreetBets thread on Reddit over the last 24 hours on May 21, 2021, according to data from Quiver Quantitative. Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) have been excluded. There has been no change to the top 10 over the last 24 hours since Microvision pushed its way to the top of the list, replacing GameStop as the most talked about stock on Reddit.