newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Windsor, CT

7 nooses halt construction at Connecticut Amazon warehouse

Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LP55Z_0a7EFZyx00

WINDSOR, Conn. — (AP) — Amazon has temporarily shut down a new warehouse construction site in Connecticut after a seventh noose was found hanging over a beam, a series of incidents local police called “potential” hate crimes.

Another rope tied like a noose was discovered Wednesday at the site in Windsor, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) north of Hartford, prompting an intensified law enforcement investigation and calls by the state NAACP on Thursday for the suspect or suspects to be brought to justice.

Amazon said in a statement that it is closing the site until Monday so that additional security measures can be put in place.

“We continue to be deeply disturbed by the incidents happening at the construction site in Windsor,” Amazon said. “Hate, racism or discrimination have no place in our society and are certainly not tolerated in an Amazon workplace.”

Windsor police said they are working with the FBI and state police. A reward has been doubled to $100,000 for information leading to the identification of the culprits. The first noose was found at the site last month.

Connecticut NAACP leaders joined with state and local officials at a news conference outside the site Thursday to condemn what they called racist acts.

“We’re here to make sure that people are safe,” said Scot X. Esdaile, president of the state NAACP. “We’re making sure that the voices are heard and that this situation is dealt with in a professional and adequate way.”

Carlos Best, an iron worker and foreman at the site, said he has heard racist remarks there, including some made by a worker that he fired.

“Personally, on this job here, I have seen a lot of racism,” he said at the news conference. "This is not the only construction site that these things occur on, and it has to stop.”

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, CT
Windsor, CT
Business
Local
Connecticut Government
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Business
State
Connecticut State
Windsor, CT
Government
Windsor, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Windsor, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Warehouse#Noose#Fbi#State Police#Conn#Fbi#Connecticut Amazon#Ap#Construction#Windsor Police#Suspect#Connecticut Naacp Leaders#Incidents#North#Law Enforcement#Hate Crimes#Racist Acts#Discrimination#Racist Remarks#Racism
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Economy
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Business
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
WSB Radio

Up and coming Ohio rapper Boog the Bandit killed in robbery

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Boog the Bandit, a budding female rapper from Ohio, was fatally shot Thursday night during an attempted robbery, investigators said. Police said Boog the Bandit, whose real name is Courtney Bruce, walked into a hospital around 6:10 p.m. with a gunshot wound, WBNS reported. Bruce, 26, was...
Iowa StatePosted by
WSB Radio

Bomb-making materials found inside inmate’s cell at Iowa prison

ANAMOSA, Iowa — Authorities are investigating after officials found materials that could have been used to make a bomb in an inmate’s cell on Friday at Anamosa State Penitentiary in Iowa, according to multiple reports. Officials with the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigations visited the prison and interviewed inmates after...
EducationPosted by
WSB Radio

As US schools resume testing, large numbers are opting out

Standardized tests are returning to the nation’s schools this spring, but millions of students will face shorter exams that carry lower stakes, and most families are being given the option to forgo testing entirely. With new flexibility from the Biden administration, states are adopting a patchwork of testing plans that...
Public HealthPosted by
WSB Radio

The Latest: Variant 1st seen in UK now dominant in LA County

LOS ANGELES -- Health officials say the most common COVID-19 variant of concern circulating in Los Angeles County is now a variant discovered in the U.K. Previously, two California variants were dominant, but in the past week 53% of 40 specimens analyzed by a public health laboratory were the U.K. variant and none were California variants, the county Department of Public Health said Saturday. Variants discovered in Brazil and South Africa also were detected.
Posted by
WSB Radio

New COVID-19 cases plummet to lowest levels since last June

New coronavirus cases across the United States have tumbled to rates not seen in more than 11 months, sparking optimism that vaccination campaigns are stemming both severe COVID-19 cases and the spread of the virus. As cases, hospitalizations and deaths steadily dropped this week, pre-pandemic life in America has largely...
HealthPosted by
WSB Radio

Activists blockade McDonald's distribution centers in UK

LONDON — (AP) — Animal rights protesters are blockading four McDonald's distribution centers in the U.K. in an attempt to get the burger chain to commit to becoming fully plant-based by 2025. Animal Rebellion said Saturday that trucks and bamboo structures are being used at the distribution sites in Hemel...
Charleston, WVPosted by
WSB Radio

Leaving home: West Virginia population drop is largest in US

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — (AP) — After her company told employees in 2017 to start working remotely, customer service representative Haley Miller decided to break from her lifelong home of West Virginia. The beaches of St. Petersburg, Florida, provide a far different view than the mountains of her native state. There...
Connecticut StatePosted by
Hartford Courant

With predictions of job losses and an economic slowdown, a UConn study backs car dealers in their fight to block Tesla sales in Connecticut

A recent analysis by the UConn School of Business says legislation allowing Tesla, Rivian and other electric car manufacturers to open sales showrooms in the state would threaten jobs and economic growth, backing a key argument by car dealers fighting legislation allowing the competitors to bypass dealerships. The study, “The Economic Impact of Connecticut’s Auto Dealer Network,” by the ...
New Haven Register

Brooklyn family comes back to CT shoreline

Madison, Conn. native Bill Carbone felt a “gravitational pull” towards New York City since he was a child. College took him to Boston, and graduate school brought him to Wesleyan University in Middletown, Conn., where he and his wife Amy Tate owned a house and started their family. But when...
Connecticut StateNew Haven Register

Pandemic stories: Six New Yorkers on why they moved to Connecticut

Deciding to relocate to a new city or state is more than just a financial transaction or logistical matter — it's a personal, carefully-considered decision, according to these six former New York City residents. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Connecticut received a greater share of new arrivals than similar locales in...
wlad.com

Mask mandate expected to change in Conn. Wednesday

Ridgefield Parks and Recreation still requires wearing masks. While the CDC has altered its guidance on vaccinated people wearing masks, the State, for now, still has an executive order requiring all individuals to wear face coverings indoors. That is expected to change on Wednesday when other COVID-related mandates are dropped in Connecticut. The CDC does still recommend indoor mask wearing in certain circumstances. The state Department of Public Health is working on guidance for indoor events.