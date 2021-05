SEDALIA, Mo. — The Pettis County Commission will meet Monday in regular session. Some items on the agenda are to meet with individuals as necessary, to act on a Missouri Department of Transportation report in regards to Springfork Road Bridge over Cheese Creek, a weekly staff meeting, possible approval of the Pettis County Lodging Ordinance, and approval of amendments to the food and on-site wastewater ordinances from the Pettis County Health Center. The meeting is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, May 17, on the second floor of the Pettis County Courthouse.