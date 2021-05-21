newsbreak-logo
Public Health

Minnesota Department Of Health Rolls Out COVID-Vaccine Buses

By Steve Tanko
KDHL AM 920
KDHL AM 920
 1 day ago
As the push to get as many people as possible vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus in an attempt to gain "herd immunity", the Minnesota Department of Health is making it easier than ever with a mobile option. They introduced the "COVID-19 Community Mobile Vaccination Bus Project" in the middle of April and plan to run it throughout the summer months.

KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota.

