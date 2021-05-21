Minnesota Department Of Health Rolls Out COVID-Vaccine Buses

With the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) on the cusp of authorizing a COVID-19 vaccine for those ages 12-15, the first group of children will become eligible in what will be an important next phase of the U.S. vaccination effort. While children are less likely to experience severe COVID-19 disease compared to adults, a small subset may develop serious illness leading to hospitalization and even death; the risk of severe disease is higher among Black and Hispanic adolescents compared to their White counterparts. In addition, since children can transmit to others, vaccinating children under age 16 will be important for achieving sufficient levels of population immunity to curb the pandemic. This is particularly the case given that the U.S. seems to have reached a COVID-19 vaccine “tipping point” among adults – that is, the point at which supply outstrips demand, making it that much harder to increase vaccine coverage. Vaccinating children may also further facilitate reopening of schools, which, in turn, will enhance the ability for parents to return to the workplace.