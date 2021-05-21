GBI: Florida man arrested in Montgomery Co. murder investigation
MONTGOMERY CO., Ga. (WTGS) — A Florida man has been arrested after investigators said he murdered a man in Montgomery County on Monday. According to the GBI, arrest warrants were obtained Wednesday for Willie James Rogers, 35, of Jacksonville, Fla., on charges of malice murder, felony murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, relating to the murder of Zacheriah Douglas Wright, 20, of Toombs County.wgxa.tv