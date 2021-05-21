newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

There's a potential landmine lurking in companies' work-from-home strategies

By Ty West
Posted by 
Buffalo Business First
Buffalo Business First
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Many companies are taking the step to accommodate workers’ desires for more flexibility, but if employers aren’t careful, they could open themselves up to costly tax headaches.

www.bizjournals.com
Buffalo Business First

Buffalo Business First

Buffalo, NY
875
Followers
1K+
Post
167K+
Views
ABOUT

The Buffalo Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/buffalo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strategies#Employers#Costly Tax Headaches#Tax
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Businessaithority.com

Innovid Bolsters Investment in Identity and Measurement, Hiring Several Industry Vets to Drive Strategy and Continued Growth

Innovid, the only independent advertising and analytics platform built for television, announced the hire of several key product, business development and industry vertical hires to help elevate and execute its vision for measurement and identity. Among them is Nielsen Marketing Cloud CTO Arik Shahar, who joins Innovid as SVP, Identity and Measurement, where he will refine the company’s identity strategy, and align data and measurement initiatives across product lines. Prior to Nielsen, Shahar was head of product at Exelate.
Small BusinessCNBC

As small businesses recover from the pandemic, they face a new obstacle: finding workers

As small business owners try to recover and rebuild in the wake of the Covid pandemic, they face a new hurdle: a lack of workers. A March survey by the National Federation of Independent Business found that 42% of owners had job openings that could not be filled, a record high. Ninety-one percent of those hiring or trying to hire reported few or no qualified applicants for the positions they were trying to fill.
Softwarebestnewsmonitoring.com

OKR Software Market Research (2021): Analysis and Insights, Growth Factors, Profit margin, Forecast till 2030

The Global OKR Software 2021-30 market research study from MarketResearch.Biz provides extensive insights of the geographic scope, market size, immense insights into the industry, extensive analysis, and market revenue estimates up to 2030. The OKR Software market report is made up of so many vital things that are relevant in order to provide a correct vision to understand the current and upcoming challenges of the OKR Software industry.
Economyjewishlifenews.com

Empty Pills Marketplace Application2020 – World Marketplace Dimension, Business Expansion, Percentage Funding, Chatbots Carrier, Alternatives In conjunction with The Strategic Review To 2026

The Empty Pills Marketplace Document Highlights 2020 – 2026 of the marketplace necessities, Business overview, alternatives, regional marketplace, Rising Expansion Elements, characterization, software, innovation, trade chain investigation and most up-to-date marketplace development and Competition joined with their marketplace percentage. The Empty Pills Marketplace analysis document additional delivers a meticulous outlook...
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Bimetallic Thermostats Market Production, Sales And Consumption Status And Prospects Professional Industry Research Report 2021-2030

Global Bimetallic Thermostats Market Research report contains graphical details (data tables, charts, and graphs) for Projected and forecast years to understand Market analysis. Global Bimetallic Thermostats industry report provides exact information about market trends, business swap, and consumer behavior, etc. Being a confirm and a good source of data, this market research report offers a detailed view of the existing market trends, emerging products, situations, and opportunities that drives the business on the right route of success. The Global Bimetallic Thermostats Market report has been using tools like SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis methods.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Customer Relationship Management Analytics Market Research (2021): Analysis and Insights, Growth Factors, Profit margin, Forecast till 2030

The Global Customer Relationship Management Analytics 2021-30 market research study from MarketResearch.Biz provides extensive insights of the geographic scope, market size, immense insights into the industry, extensive analysis, and market revenue estimates up to 2030. The Customer Relationship Management Analytics market report is made up of so many vital things that are relevant in order to provide a correct vision to understand the current and upcoming challenges of the Customer Relationship Management Analytics industry.
Softwaregroundalerts.com

New Report On Supply Chain Business Networks Software Market Evolving Technology and Growth Outlook 2020 to 2025

Supply Chain Business Networks Software market to expand significantly during 2020-2025. The report includes information pertaining to the major market trends, product type, application reach, competitive scope, CAGR, COVID-19 impact. . Request a sample Report of Supply Chain Business Networks Software Market at: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/3011283?utm_source=groundalerts.com&utm_medium=SK. The Supply Chain Business Networks Software...
Softwaregroundalerts.com

Future Growth Of Compliance Software Market by New Business Developments, Innovations, And Top Companies - Forecast To 2025

Market Study Report LLC Adds New Global Compliance Software Market Report to its research database. The report presents a deep study of the market growth factors and drivers, application potential and much more. The research literature on Compliance Software market thoroughly investigates this industry vertical by explicating the key development...
Softwaregroundalerts.com

Privacy Impact Assessment (PIA) Software Market 2020 with Top Countries Data Analysis by Industry Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth, Development and Forecast by 2025

The recently published Privacy Impact Assessment (PIA) Software market report sheds lights on industry segments, competitive scenario, geographical expansion, and important facets like revenue, production, consumption, and Covid-19 footprint. . Request a sample Report of Privacy Impact Assessment (PIA) Software Market at: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/3011200?utm_source=groundalerts.com&utm_medium=SK. The Privacy Impact Assessment (PIA) Software market...
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Inductors Coil Market 2021 Industry Research, Business Growth, Future Investment And Emerging Trend To 2031

Market.us has recently added a new study titled Global Inductors Coil Market Growth 2022-2031 which is packed with in-depth analysis of radical studies, specifically on inquiries approaching market size, trends, share, forecast, perspective, production and trends of futuristic developments and present and future market status. The report analysis is a complex research report presentation, compiling a holistic combination of crucial determinants such as the product portfolio and application description. The report tracks current developments, competitive landscape, market estimates, and common trends. Dynamic segmentation such as technology, application, and product types is provided. The report summarizes vital details about the global Inductors Coil market flow as well as the future status during the mentioned forecast period of 2031.
Industrynysenasdaqlive.com

Gravimetric Feeder Market with Industry Capacity, Future Prospects, Economic Aspect and Forecast To 2026

The Global Gravimetric Feeder Market Report 2020 provides an exhaustive study of the Gravimetric Feeder market, along with an analysis of the subjective analysis to provide critical business insights to the readers. The global Gravimetric Feeder market report 2020 analysis report gives a summary of the business by evaluating several market aspects like the Gravimetric Feeder market growth, CAGR, rate of consumption, market trends, and pricing volatility for the forecast duration from 2020 to 2026.
IndustrySupply & Demand Chain Executive

Top 3 New Technology Trends Transforming the Freight Industry

Prior to the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, new technology was beginning to make significant strides within the traditionally manual, paper-based freight forwarding sector. An area of the supply chain often associated with an intricate web of players, including ocean, air and land controlled by various international governments, it has historically proven difficult to move the needle on the widespread adoption of new freight technology to modernize established processes.
Softwaregroundalerts.com

Budgeting and Forecasting Software Market Summary, Trends, Sizing Analysis and Forecast To 2025

Market Study Report adds Global Budgeting and Forecasting Software Market Research its online database. The report provides information on Industry Trends, Demand, Top Manufacturers, Countries, Material and Application. The research literature on Budgeting and Forecasting Software market thoroughly investigates this industry vertical by explicating the key development trends, limitations, challenges,...
Softwaregroundalerts.com

Maritime Intelligence Risk Management Software Market Size Outlook 2026: Top Companies, Trends, Growth Factors Details by Regions, Types and Applications

The ' Maritime Intelligence Risk Management Software market' study Added by Market Study Report, LLC, provides an in-depth analysis pertaining to potential drivers fueling this industry. The study also encompasses valuable insights about profitability prospects, market size, growth dynamics, and revenue estimation of the business vertical. The study further draws attention to the competitive backdrop of renowned market contenders including their product offerings and business strategies.
Traffictechnologymagazine.org

Parking Management Market 2027: Evolution Opportunities, Regional Demands & Growth Revenue

According to the study with title ‘Global parking management Market Research Report’, the global market has been evaluated thoroughly by the research analysts and contains comprehensive insights regarding the business sphere. The report encompasses information about the important factors that define the commercialization matrix of the global market. An exhaustive...
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Position Open: SIOP Manager at Master Lock Company

Master Lock Company LLC is seeking a SIOP Manager in Oak Creek, WI with the following requirements: Master’s Degree in Engineering Management or Supply Chain, or related field or foreign equivalent degree. 5 years of related experience. Required skills: review and update forecast, production schedules and material requirements through SIOP process using connected ERP tools and BI systems (5 years); review material shortages, stock outages, and safety stock levels to meet customer requirements through exception management transactions (5 years); use ERP Systems and Excel to assess impact to materials availability from customer sales opportunities affecting demand for product above plan (5 years); analyze inventory levels and product demands using ABC Inventory Analysis, Root Cause Analysis and review large data sets using Excel and adjust safety stocks for optimum service & inventory (5 years). Master Lock is a brand co under Fortune Brands.