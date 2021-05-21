The D’Amelios Get a Show, Ariana Grande Gets Married, and Please Someone Get Amy Adams an Oscar
Lots of trailers dropped this week, including ones for Dear Evan Hansen and the reality show that will follow the D'Amelio family (1:00). Surprise! Ariana Grande got married to real estate agent Dalton Gomez (10:31). This week's Cringe Mode is Woman in the Window, where Amy Adams is once again trying really hard for that Oscar (22:55), and exactly how many birds does Martha Stewart own (46:00)?