The D’Amelios Get a Show, Ariana Grande Gets Married, and Please Someone Get Amy Adams an Oscar

By Liz Kelly
The Ringer
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLots of trailers dropped this week, including ones for Dear Evan Hansen and the reality show that will follow the D’Amelio family (1:00). Surprise! Ariana Grande got married to real estate agent Dalton Gomez (10:31). This week’s Cringe Mode is Woman in the Window, where Amy Adams is once again trying really hard for that Oscar (22:55), and exactly how many birds does Martha Stewart own (46:00)?

www.theringer.com
