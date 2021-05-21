newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

US airlines resuming flights to Israel after cease-fire

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 1 day ago

United, Delta and American said Friday they are resuming flights to Tel Aviv after Israel and Hamas agreed to a cease-fire in violence that had included rockets fired at Ben Gurion International Airport.

Delta Air Lines plans to operate its first flight from New York to Tel Aviv since early last week on Friday night, with the first return trip on Sunday. Delta will “closely monitor the security situation and will make adjustments to our flight schedules as necessary," spokesman Morgan Durrant said.

United Airlines also said it expects to resume service Friday night, with a flight from Newark, New Jersey, to Tel Aviv. A spokeswoman said the airline plans to also resume flights from Chicago and San Francisco over the weekend. United halted flights from all three U.S. cities to Israel on May 12.

American Airlines said it plans to restart New York-Tel Aviv flights on Monday.

The truce between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas appeared to be holding Friday, after an 11-day war that left more than 250 people dead, mostly Palestinians.

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Airlines#Israel#Palestinians#Hamas#Delta Air Lines#New York Tel Aviv#Resuming Flights#U S#Newark#Cities#Rockets#Violence#Adjustments#Chicago#Us
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
American Airlines
News Break
United Airlines
Country
Palestine
Related
Aerospace & Defenseairlinegeeks.com

U.S. Airlines Hit by East Coast Pipeline Shutdown

Several American Airlines flights have been scheduled with unusual domestic stops as the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline, which was brought on by a ransomware attack on Saturday, continues toward its fourth day. At the time of writing, two notable routes, both out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North...
Travelthedallasnews.net

As 1.6 million travel in single day, U.S. airlines hopeful for summer

WASHINGTON D.C.: Some 1.6 million passengers passed through U.S. airports on May 6, the largest number since March 2020. According to the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA), air travel remains about 35 percent lower than on the same date in 2019, down nearly 1 million travellers per day. As U.S....
LifestylePosted by
Reuters

U.S. screens 1.64 mln people at airports, highest since March 2020

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said it screened 1.64 million passengers on Thursday at U.S. airports, the highest number since March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic slashed travel demand. The number of U.S. air travelers is still about 35% lower than the same date in 2019, down nearly 1...
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

United Airlines Uses The Crisis To Diversify Latin American Network

Latin America has been a strong performer through the recovery. With the big three US airlines and smaller peers heavily contesting the geography, passengers have no dearth of options when it comes to choosing a flight itinerary. Sensing an opportunity, United Airlines has used the crisis to diversify its Latin America network.
Aerospace & Defenseflyertalk.com

Airlines Temporarily Drop U.S.-Tel Aviv Flights After Fighting Intensifies

Flyers transiting between the United States and Israel may experience difficulties getting to their destination. After increased fighting near Tel Aviv, U.S.-based carriers are temporarily dropping flights to Ben Gurion Airport. As tensions rise between Israeli and Hamas forces, U.S.-based carriers are temporarily pausing flights between America and Tel Aviv...
LifestyleFOXBusiness

Israeli-Palestinian conflict causes major US airlines to cancel flights to Tel Aviv

American, Delta and United airlines have canceled flights to Tel Aviv and issued travel waivers to passengers as the Israeli–Palestinian conflict escalated. Carriers are keeping a watchful eye on the situation as the Hamas terrorist group launched a barrage of rockets into Israel on Thursday and military activity from both sides increased. The reported flurry of around 100 projectiles targeted major cities like Tel Aviv, although there were no immediate reports of casualties.
Aerospace & DefenseSKIFT

Airline CEOs Want a Transatlantic Travel Summit

Airlines have the requisite will, money, and power to coordinate that political leaders are not currently exerting. Considering the massive financial help they got from governments during the pandemic, it wouldn’t be unrealistic to put it upon them to deliver and pay for a plan to make healthy travel possible.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

American Airlines Says It Will Pare Back International Flying To What Makes Money

As American Airlines rebuilds after the pandemic, it will look different than it did before, with less international flying and more concentration on interior domestic hubs. That shouldn’t surprise anyone, since American has focused intensely on growth at its Charlotte and Dallas since mid-2019, but on Wednesday Chief Revenue Officer Vasu Raja articulated the new approach to international flying with unprecedented emphasis.
U.S. Politicssandiegouniontribune.com

Calls mount for Gaza-Israel cease-fire, greater US efforts

The U.N. Security Council and Muslim nations convened emergency meetings Sunday to demand a stop to civilian bloodshed as Israeli warplanes carried out the deadliest single attacks in nearly a week of unrelenting Hamas rocket barrages and Israeli airstrikes. President Joe Biden gave no signs of pressuring Israel to agree...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
BoardingArea

FAA Warns American Airlines’ Largest Regional Carrier, Envoy Air, Calling Into Question Safety Of Regional Jets

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has warned Envoy Air, the largest regional carrier operating on behalf of American Airlines, after pilot error nearly resulted in a “catastrophic” situation and several other questionable incidents. Envoy Air Safety Lapses Question The Safety Of Regional Jets In Untied States. Envoy Air is...
TravelCBS News

Travel demand is picking up, but Americans wary of some regions

Americans are itching to travel again after more than a year of COVID-19 and pandemic lockdowns, according to Booking.com CEO Glenn Fogel. But travel to Europe and other regions may take longer to pick up given murky coronavirus protocols and ongoing restrictions against visiting some countries, he added. "It's very...
LifestyleTico Times

JetBlue Mint offers lie-flat seats between United States and Costa Rica

The most comfortable way to fly commercial between the United States and Costa Rica may just be on JetBlue. The low-cost airline offers its well-regarded “Mint” premium service on direct flights between both Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) near San José and Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport (LIR) in Liberia, Guanacaste.
TravelPosted by
Forbes

Is There A Travel Ban From India To The United States?

India is currently experiencing one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks, and an oxygen shortage is causing extra strife to those who need treatment. As a result, there is a temporary travel ban from India to the United States. India Travel Ban Starts May 4, 2021. The Biden Administration issued a...
Ithaca, NY14850.com

Ithaca Airport’s United flights to Dulles resume next month

The Ithaca Tompkins International Airport announced Thursday morning that United Airlines will resume daily service to Washington Dulles International Airport effective June 3rd. The service, provided by United Express, joins Delta service to Detroit and American service to Charlotte for Ithaca area travelers. United had switched its Ithaca service from...