Grilling is a favorite warm-weather activity in many parts of the world — from hot dogs and hamburgers in the USA and asados in South America to kebab in the Levant and satay in Southeast Asia. But selecting a grill, especially for a first time buyer who is considering purchasing their grill online, can be a little confusing. There are just as many ways to grill as there are types of grills on the market, and they all can cater to a specific need. We did the hard work for you and found seven of the best grills to buy online from traditional kettle-style charcoal grills to high-tech gas models.