This Saturday Tamaqua area families can help their children hop into spring with a drive-thru giveaway. Members of Tamaqua Rotary, Mauch Chunk Trust, and Trinity UCC have joined forces to put together goodie bags for community children. The drive-thru event replaces the group's annual Easter egg hunt because of the pandemic and will take place in the UCC church parking lot. Volunteers will be passing out the bags filled with items like candy bars and bubbles to the first one hundred kids twelve and under who pass through the drive-thru. Organizers say their job is to engage the community and area children need to get out and do something fun.