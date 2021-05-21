Ginny Fuchs of The Me You Can't See Is Headed to the Summer Olympics
Boxer Virginia "Ginny" Fuchs spoke about living with OCD in the new Apple TV+ documentary series, The Me You Can't See, executive produced by Oprah and Prince Harry. The series follows how Fuchs's ambitious goals as a boxer coexist with her OCD (Obsessive-compulsive disorder) diagnosis. As the documentary explains, "OCD are recurring thoughts that cause stress, anxiety, or fear, and repetitive behaviors that are intended to reduce that stress." Fuchs was diagnosed with the disorder in middle school.www.oprahdaily.com