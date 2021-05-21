newsbreak-logo
Ohio COVID-19 numbers: 1,004 new cases and 81 more deaths

By Jen Steer
Cleveland News - Fox 8
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 and vaccination data for the state Friday afternoon. In the last 24 hours, 1,004 COVID-19 cases, 105 hospitalizations, 15 intensive care unit admissions and 81 deaths were reported to the state health department. Other states do not send death certificates to the bureau of vital statistics on a regular basis, which can cause fluctuations in mortality data. The fatalities is up significantly from the 21-day average of 20.

