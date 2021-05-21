newsbreak-logo
FBI employee indicted for stealing classified info on FBI cybersecurity work

By Shannon Vavra
cyberscoop.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal grand jury has charged an FBI employee for stealing classified documents and keeping them in her home between 2004 and 2017, the FBI announced Friday. The employee, Kendra Kingsley, allegedly took documents that detailed the FBI’s sources and methods the FBI uses to counter cyber threats, as well as those it uses in its counterterrorism and counterintelligence work, according to the indictment. Some of the documents detail specifics of investigations in multiple field offices, details on human sources and gaps in intelligence about foreign intelligence services, according to the indictment.

