newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

'Flatbush Misdemeanors' Is a Promising Brooklyn Comedy: TV Review

By Daniel D'Addario
Laredo Morning Times
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first scene of Showtime’s new series “Flatbush Misdemeanors” could go in any direction. It features a Black cop confronting another Black man on the grounds of a school, declaring to dispatch that he suspects him to be a “kidnapper or a child predator” and insisting upon searching him. The suspect was just delivering food, and the cop seizes it, stirs it with his pen, and licks it, before chasing after a kid who’s jumped over a fence. Whatever seeming threat there had been in the scene’s earliest moments has been defused; the cop is a goofy annoyance who has just enough power to be pernicious — not the threat he might have been in a different series, but a frustrating part of life in a city trying to figure out what it is.

www.lmtonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adolescence#Black Comedy#Gentrification#Flatbush Misdemeanors#Variety Nas#Mass Appeal Team#Showtime Ahead#American#Variety S Newsletter#Twitter#Flatbush Misdemeanors#Contemporary Brooklyn#Oddball Purgatory#Scenes#Man#Heroes#Suspect#Moments#Contemporary Culture#Violence
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
TV SeriesLaredo Morning Times

'Halston' Is a Flat, Empty Provocation: TV Review

Halston, the mononymous designer whose peak fame dovetailed with the celebrity whirl of Studio 54-era New York, rose thanks to his originality and coasted thanks to his willingness to be duplicated. In the new Netflix limited series, also called “Halston,” we see, at first, Ewan McGregor’s gleeful realization at just how much money he can make stamping his name on inferior product; later, he realizes the fees he’s collected came at the price of his artistic soul. “You are not Halston anymore,” an intimate informs him, as the loss of his autonomy sinks in, suddenly and all at once. “They are.”
EntertainmentPopMatters

In TV Comedy ‘Rutherford Falls’ History is Personal

The Library of Congress holds one collection with an odd assortment of items that one might evaluate as junk. A button. A pocket knife. A handkerchief. A few newspaper clippings. But the pocket knife is made of silver and ivory, the button bears the initial “L”, and the handkerchief is embroidered with “A. Lincoln”.
RetailPosted by
SELF

My Bedtime Routine: Sierra Teller Ornelas, TV Comedy Writer

All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In our Sleeping With… series, we ask people from different career paths, backgrounds, and stages of life how they make sleep magic happen. You...
TV Showsdelmarvalife.com

TV Review – Home Economics

Editor’s note: The views and opinions expressed in this review are solely those of Marlon Wallace and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of WBOC. This series doesn’t acknowledge the COVID-19 pandemic. There are TV shows that have made that choice, even shows on the same network and shows where dealing with such a thing would be the most appropriate. Specifically, I’m thinking of ABC’s General Hospital. The other medical dramas on ABC have acknowledged COVID-19 though. When it comes to ABC’s comedies, because a couple of them take place in the past, it’s obvious why they don’t address the coronavirus, but there are two new comedies on the network, including this one, that have just decided to ignore the pandemic. Given that they are premiering in the spring of 2021, a year after the pandemic first hit and in the wake of a vaccine and things returning to some kind of normal, I suppose it’s forgivable. Yet, the premise here could have benefited from using the pandemic, which has created an economic shift in the United States unlike anything most people have ever seen.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Netflix Orders Norwegian comedy sci-fi film 'Blasted'

Netflix has ordered “Blasted,” a Norwegian comedy sci-fi film inspired by the real-life UFO-phenomenon in Hessdalen, Norway. The film will be directed by Martin Sofiedal, written by Emanuel Nordrum and produced by Are Heidenstrøm (“The Wave”) at Miso Film. More from Variety. Halston Family Calls Netflix's Upcoming Series 'Inaccurate' and...
MoviesFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

CineYouth Festival: New Chicago filmmakers featured in worldwide showcase

The Black teenager played by Dre Marquis wears a hoodie, and the director of the short film “71 Seconds,” Jazmin Bryant, knows exactly what that hoodie has come to signify in the eyes of so many white men with guns in this world: enemy on the prowl. Perp in progress. A threat to safety and security.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Starz Releases First Look at Comedy 'Blindspotting' Premiering in June (TV News Roundup)

Starz announced that Daveed Diggs and Rafel Casal’s new comedy series “Blindspotting” will premiere on June 13 at 9 p.m. across all its platforms. Based on the 2018 film of the same name that Diggs and Casal also wrote, produced and starred in, “Blindspotting” picks up six months after where the movie left off. It centers on Ashley (Jasmine Cephas Jones), who is nipping at the heels of a middle-class life in Oakland, Calif. until longtime partner and father of her son, Miles (Casal), is incarcerated. She is left to navigate a chaotic and humorous existential crisis when she is forced to move in with Miles’ mother (Helen Hunt) and half sister (Jaylen Barron). The cast also includes recording artist Benjamin Turner as Earl, who was recently released from prison; Candace Nicholas-Lippman as Ashley’s close friend Janelle, and Atticus Woodward as Sean, Ashley and Miles’ sweet and energetic son. “Blindspotting” is produced by Lionsgate Television. In addition to Diggs and Casal, it is executive produced by Jesse Wu Calder, Keith Calder, Emily Gerson Saines, Ken Lee and Tim Palen. See a trailer below.
MoviesBackStage.com

5 Great Dramatic Monologues for Men

Monologues should showcase an actor’s strengths and talents, and be chosen with an awareness of who the audience is that it’ll be performed for. If a monologue is being done for an agent or manager, it’s best to select a monologue that shows the unique quality of the actor—remaining close to the actor’s personal identity.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Z107.3

Guy Reviews Moxie Soda With Some Comedy Thrown In For Fun

Prescott Vanmeyer III,(which sounds like the name of the snooty preppy guy in every 80's teen movie) is known as "unemployedwineguy" on YouTube, and other social media platforms. He lost his job as a result of the pandemic and now reviews various food and beverages on the internet to make a few bucks. His style seems to be lots of sarcasm, which is a good thing when you are talking at length about soda.
TV Seriestheinterrobang.com

The Fresh Funny Voices Behind Showtimes Hot New Show: Flatbush Misdemeanors

Dan Perlman and Kevin Iso bring their award winning web series Flatbush Misdemeanors to the big little screen on Showtime beginning this Sunday, and introduce comedy fans to their own very unique, very fresh point of view. Flatbush Misdemeanors- already getting rave reviews- isn’t the fantasy New York of shows...
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

'RK/RKAY' Review: A Fictional Character Escapes His Own Movie in Indian Meta Comedy

Pirandello definitely would have approved of the spirit behind “RK/RKAY,” a small-scale identity comedy set in the film world about a writer-director-actor, embodied by writer-director-actor Rajat Kapoor, whose lead character walks out of his new picture and into the real world. Complicating matters is that the character is also personified by the director, leading to a pleasing play on selfhood that ever-so-lightly toys with notions of free will and agency: Can a fictional character assume a persona separate from its creator? More modestly budgeted than most of Kapoor’s other works (“Mithya,” “Kadakh”), this crowdfunded labor of love is unlikely to generate much buzz but will be appreciated by audiences looking for congenial entertainment.
TV & VideosMSNBC

Showtime's 'Ziwe' lacks the Instagram live show's radical humor

Ziwe Fumudoh was forced to pivot during the pandemic. For the 29-year-old comedian, that meant transitioning her comedy show "Baited with Ziwe" from a high-production-value series on YouTube to a more stripped-down presentation on Instagram. A year later, Fumudoh — who goes by just her first name professionally — is back in an even bigger studio with a brand new audience on Showtime.
Buffalo, NYwestsenecabee.com

Comedy

Fri. 21 & sat. 22 Known For: Showtime's “Billions” & co-host of SiriusXM's “The Bonfire,” Dan Soder will perform at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday, May 21, and Saturday, May 22, at Helium Comedy Club, 30 Mississippi St., Buffalo; $. 853-1211, www.heliumcomedy.com. Visit https://buffalo.heliumcomedy.com/events/43862 for COVID protocols. thurs. 27-sun. 30 Tony Rock, the younger brother of Chris Rock, has credits […]
CelebritiesNew Haven Register

Japanese Breakfast Puts the Bite on Michael Imperioli in New Music Video

Michelle Zauner, who records under the alias Japanese Breakfast, has released a new song, “Savage Good Boy,” accompanied by a self-directed music video starring Michael Imperioli. In the video, Imperioli plays poker with Zauner until she bites the “Sopranos” star in the neck and leaves him bleeding out. More from...