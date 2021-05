The proposed Lower Towamensing short-term ordinance includes:. • Only rooms intended to be bedrooms can be used as bedrooms, and only two people per room. • The owner must apply for a short-term rental license every year at a cost of $1,055. This covers the cost of inspections. The application also must include a complete site plan, floor plan information about the sewage system, a copy of the deed, copies of the Carbon County hotel room excise tax certificate and current Pennsylvania sales and use tax license, and a current insurance policy with at least $1 million in liability insurance.