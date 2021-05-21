newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Mike Tyson

Posted by 
106.7 The Fan
106.7 The Fan
 1 day ago

Mike Tyson at The Theatre at The MGM National Harbor. Reschedule! This event will take place on May 29, 2022. All tickets for the original date will be honored for this new date.

www.audacy.com
106.7 The Fan

106.7 The Fan

Washington, DC
226
Followers
647
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from DC, including the Nationals, Capitals, Wizards and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/thefandc
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Tyson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tickets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Sports
Related
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Mike Tyson Praises Jamie Foxx’s Impression of Him, ‘Magnificent!’

Mike Tyson likes what he sees from Jamie Foxx — telling TMZ Sports the actor’s impression of the boxing legend is “magnificent!”. Foxx has been transforming into “Iron Mike” for a project he’s been working on for years! It was initially pitched as a feature film but now it’s being shopped as a TV series.
Celebritiesboxingnewsandviews.com

Mike Tyson Nearly Loses It On Parasite Paparazzi

Celebrities in America have often in the past traded in their riches and fame for paparazzi privacy intrusion and annoyance. It has gone hand and hand with the toxic declining Hollywood culture for some time now. You only have to look at the dismal recent ratings the Oscars pulled to...
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

Hulu Won’t Be Knocked Out Of The Ring On Mike Tyson Biopic ‘Iron Mike’ Despite Punches Thrown By Boxer

Hulu is standing firm with its Mike Tyson biopic series despite a few jabs from the former world champion boxer. In February, the streamer revealed it had ordered eight-episode series Iron Mike from I, Tonya screenwriter Steven Rogers and director Craig Gillespie with Margot Robbie exec producing and Mixed-ish’s Karin Gist set as showrunner and exec producer.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Don King Net Worth: How Much The Controversial Boxing Promoter Is Worth In 2021

Before Dana White, there was Don King. The iconic boxing promoter—a household name in the 1980s and 1990s—is responsible for putting on some of the biggest fights in history. Unfortunately, his legacy has been tarnished by a criminal past, unscrupulous business practices, and multiple lawsuits. Despite his questionable reputation, you can’t ignore the historical magnitude of the fights he orchestrated. And his efforts paid off handsomely. Find out Don King’s net worth in 2021, and find out what he’s doing with his life today.
Combat SportsBleacher Report

Mike Tyson: Jake Paul Would Get Beat Up 'Pretty Bad' in Floyd Mayweather Jr. Fight

While Jake Paul has silenced his skeptics so far early into his boxing career, Mike Tyson believes Floyd Mayweather Jr. would pose a stiff challenge to the 24-year-old. Logan Paul is scheduled to fight Mayweather in an exhibition on June 6. Jake Paul, meanwhile, is looking for a new opponent after a first-round TKO of Ben Askren in April. Speaking with TMZ Sports, Tyson said neither Paul brother could take Mayweather down and that Jake would get "beat up pretty bad."
Basketballsportswar.com

The Mike & Mike Connection

I said last week that I wasn’t sure that Mike Young would be in a position to hire someone as good as Chester Frazier. Frazier was a good recruiter for Tech, and his X’s and O’s acumen on the defensive end of the court made him the yin to Young’s yang. I was just thinking about college assistants, though, when I said that. As it turned out, Mike Young was thinking outside the box.
Combat Sportschatsports.com

Logan Paul Will K.O. Floyd Mayweather

There are now two people on the planet who think Logan Paul will beat Floyd Mayweather next month -- Logan Paul ... and his friend Harry Jowsey. In fact, the "Too Hot To Handle" hunk tells TMZ Sports he's SO confident in the YouTube superstar's chances ... he's dropping a MASSIVE bet on it!!
TV & VideosCBS Sports

Jake Paul agrees to deal with Showtime Sports to broadcast his next boxing match

YouTube star and aspiring professional boxer Jake Paul will be taking his talents to Showtime Sports. Paul (3-0, 3 KOs), a 24-year-old native of Cleveland who has grown to global fame as a social media influencer, has agreed for his next fight to air on the same network in which his older brother and fellow YouTuber, 26-year-old Logan Paul, will box retired legend Floyd Mayweather, 44, in a June 6 pay-per-view exhibition bout in Miami Gardens, Florida.
UFCboxingnewsandviews.com

Tyson Fury Not Happy With Fighter Called The New Mike Tyson

Lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury was named Tyson by his father John after former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson. At the time of birth Fury was quite small and premature at birth but would go on to grow into a giant and the current lineal heavyweight champion of the world today.
Combat SportstheScore

Mike Tyson not interested in fighting Paul brothers

Mike Tyson won't be lining up to fight YouTubers-turned-boxers Logan and Jake Paul. The former world heavyweight champion made it clear when asked by TMZ Sports if he'd accept a hypothetical challenge from the brothers that he's not interested in fighting either of them. "No. I love those guys," Tyson...
CelebritiesPopculture

'Wahlburgers' Star Hospitalized, in Coma

On Saturday, TMZ reported that Henry "Nacho" Laun, who is known for eating large portions and his appearances on Wahlburgers, has been hospitalized after being found unconscious. The publication reported that he is currently in the hospital and that he is fighting for his life. At the moment, it's unclear exactly what led to Laun's medical emergency.