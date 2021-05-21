newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

An online community’s shared stories against anti-Asian hate

pressreality.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter tucking her mom in for the night, Elizabeth Kari found herself scrolling through comments on her GoFundMe campaign well past 3AM. She had started the campaign to raise money for her mom’s recovery from a now-infamous assault that took place in New York City and to support community groups and other survivors of anti-Asian hate. Soon, people were sending more than donations.

pressreality.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tita
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crimes#Online Harassment#Online Community#Epidemics#Asian People#Racism#Online Media#Asian Stories#Filipino#American#Asian Americans#Aapi#Heritage Month#Instagram#Verge#Graduate Center#Anti Asian Hate#Anti Asian Hatred#Hate Incidents#Racist Terms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Society
Related
Seattle, WASeattle Times

A Korean American teen’s perspective on anti-Asian hate

Editor’s note: We run occasional pieces by young people in the Puget Sound area, giving their perspectives. This essay is by Yoon Lee, a 16-year-old Bellevue resident and sophomore at Seattle’s Lakeside School. The Asian American community has long been calling attention to the invisibility of racism, microaggressions and hate...
San Francisco, CAindybay.org

Anti-Asian hate crimes in our society.

Anti-Asian hate crimes in our society. Recently, our country and our society has been seeing more and more attacks made directly to the Asian community of the United States. These so-called “Anti-Asian hate crimes” have been in the news for quite some time, but at least to me, never as bad as they are right now.
San Francisco, CAABC30 Fresno

Our America: The story behind the stories about rising hate crimes against Asian Americans

SAN FRANCISCO -- A few years ago, a friend reached out to me, asking if I could help a neighbor who heard there was a grandma who was beaten up on a playground in Visitacion Valley. Accompanying the message was a photo of a tiny, white-haired woman in her 80s, crumpled on the ground near a slide and swing set. I remember staring at that photo thinking how much she looked like my own grandmother.
San Francisco, CAarcamax.com

Solidarity in the Fight Against Asian American Hate

Some very troubling data was released this month from the Stop AAPI Hate ("AAPI" referring to Asian American Pacific Islander) reporting center showing that from March 2020 to March 2021, 6,603 attacks targeting Asians occurred in the U.S. Resentment toward Asian Americans has been building throughout the pandemic; incendiary political rhetoric, particularly the racist terms "China virus" and "Wuhan virus," unfurled on social media, branding Asian Americans as responsible for spreading COVID-19. Now we are seeing anti-Asian hate incidents rise across the nation. Two elderly Chinese women were recently stabbed in San Francisco, and six women of Asian descent were killed at an Atlanta spa in March. Stop AAPI Hate findings reveal that California and New York have the highest rates of violence against Asians. Russell Jeung, an Asian American studies professor at San Francisco State University and co-founder of Stop AAPI, has pointed out that the economic hardships resulting from the pandemic, especially in low-income urban areas, has made scapegoats of Asians who live in these communities.
Roseville, MNcityofroseville.com

Combatting Anti-Asian Hate

The Roseville Human Rights, Inclusion and Engagement Commission (HRIEC) and the NineNorth Compass Program invite residents to listen to a panel discussion about Anti-Asian Hate on Thursday, May 13 at 6:00 p.m. The discussion will be available for live streaming at ninenorth.org and on the NineNorth Facebook page and broadcast...
New York City, NYthetablet.org

Clergy, Cops, City Leaders On What to Do About Anti-Asian Hate

WINDSOR TERRACE — A recent headline-grabbing surge of anti-Asian violence has horrified New York and other cities in the U.S. — and sparked fear in China as well. “My friends from China asked me, ‘Is it true or not?’ ” said Father Joseph Lin, C.M. “‘We saw it on the news. Horrible!’”
Towson, MDtowson.edu

TU celebrates APIDA experiences, stands up against anti-Asian hate

Campus groups elevate Asian culture, offer support to students. During the last year throughout the United States, many members of the Asian Pacific Islander and Desi American (APIDA) community have faced increased racial hate, intimidation and violence. Some estimates have violence toward members of the community rising by 150%. The...
MinoritiesFubiz Media

An Artistic Project against Asian Hate

In March of this year, the United States was hit by a wave of “Stop Asian Hate” protests. These protests were sparked by a series of tragic racist crimes, specifically targeting members of the East and Southeast Asian community. A Community Project is a new fundraising initiative to support the...
New York City, NYqchron.com

MetroPlusHealth virtual town hall: Stand Up Against Anti-Asian Hate

MetroPlusHealth to host virtual town hall: Stand Up Against Anti-Asian Hate. (New York, NY—May 12 , 2021) — MetroPlusHealth, the five-star rated health plan of choice for over 600,000 New Yorkers, will host a virtual town hall addressing discrimination, bias, and hate against Asian Americans and other New Yorkers. At...
Minoritiesthejoltnews.com

On Asian America: AAPI Experiences and Identities - Virtual Event

Over 6,600 incidents of anti-Asian assaults have occurred in the last year, with over 2,800 of those incidents reported in March 2021 alone—a 164% increase over the same period last year. Despite the recent surge in anti-Asian hate, these sentiments are far from new to people of Asian descent living in the U.S. and have been echoed throughout history during times of war, disease, and recession. Furthermore, the way that different Asian groups experience this hate is far from homogenous, contrary to the dominant ‘Asian-American’ narrative.
MinoritiesThe Guardian

Confronting hate against east Asians – a photo essay

For Bonnie Kwok it was a subtle difference. Whenever she used public transport there was always a space left next to her. At first she dismissed it, but when it started to happen regularly she began to question why other passengers were reluctant to take the free seat. Kwok, 43,...