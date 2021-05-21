4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS SHOW BACK IN DOWNTOWN CLEVELAND WITH LIGHT UP THE LAKE
Downtown Cleveland Alliance set to welcome everyone to the family-friendly July 4th fireworks presentation over Lake Erie. DOWNTOWN CLEVELAND – On Sunday, July 4th, residents and visitors are invited to commemorate this year’s Independence Day with Cleveland’s Light Up the Lake fireworks spectacular. Presented by Downtown Cleveland Alliance (DCA), the city of Cleveland and FirstEnergy, the free, family-friendly event will begin at dusk over Lake Erie from the Port of Cleveland’s Dock 20. Attendees are encouraged to head Downtown to safely celebrate the red, white, and blue by taking in the best fireworks display in Northeast Ohio from a variety of viewing areas in and around Downtown Cleveland.www.audacy.com