Justice League Fan Art Brings Green Lantern To Life, And Zack Snyder Approves

After years of campaigning, buzzing online forums, and enormous amounts of faith, Zack Snyder’s Justice League finally saw the light of day as a fully-fledged superhero extravaganza that won both the fans and critics despite its four-hour-long runtime. While the trailer had already established that Snyder’s vision was quite different than the travesty that was released back in 2017, the movie cemented that Zack wasn’t bluffing about his grand plans despite the backlash received by Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and even Man of Steel, to some extent. From introducing Martian Manhunter to Darkseid himself in his full, unadulterated glory, the Snyder Cut delivered on its promise and now sits comfortably with an IMDb rating of 8.2/10. However, even though Warner Bros. reluctantly agreed to release the Snyder Cut, the director has revealed that the studio house repeatedly requested him to remove John Stewart’s version of Green Lantern from the movie to introduce him in the future instead. As a result, Martian Manhunter was included in the movie to fulfill #UniteTheSeven, which was marketed back in 2017 for Joss Whedon’s Justice League.