Justice League Fan Art Brings Green Lantern To Life, And Zack Snyder Approves

 1 day ago

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Despite being released for months, conversation around Zack Snyder's Justice League hasn't slowed down. This is partly due to new revelations that have come from the filmmaker himself, including his plans to include Green Lantern John Stewart. Some fan art brought Wayne T. Carr to life as the Lantern, and Zack Snyder approves.

John Green
Zack Snyder
John Wayne
MoviesPosted by
94.5 KATS

Zack Snyder: Warner Bros Is ‘Aggressively Anti-Snyder’ About Future ‘Justice League’ Sequels

It doesn’t look like the SnyderVerse is getting restored any time soon. Fans who demanded the Snyder Cut of Justice League were hopeful that it’s creation and premiere on HBO Max was a harbinger of Warner Bros. making the two sequels that director Zack Snyder had planned for the film all along. (Hence the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse hashtag that’s become popular on social media, just as #ReleaseTheSnyderCut was before it.) Thus far, though, there’s been absolutely no indication that Snyder’s additional movies are coming. Snyder himself has said in interviews that Zack Snyder’s Justice League isn’t getting any sequels.
MoviesVanity Fair

Zack Snyder Breaks Down His Career, from 'Watchmen' to 'Justice League'

Director Zack Snyder breaks down his illustrious career, including the music video for Lizzy Borden's "Love is a Crime," 'Dawn of the Dead,' '300,' 'Watchmen,' 'Sucker Punch,' 'Man of Steel,' 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,' 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' and 'Army of the Dead.'. Transcript. Even when I was...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Zack Snyder's Blunt Comments About Warner Bros. Put His Justice League 2 In Doubt

Shortly after Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League landed on HBO Max in March, the campaign to Release the Snyder Cut transitioned into a call to Restore the Snyder Verse. Snyder’s four-hour take on DC’s top superhero team ended on a tease, with Darkseid (Ray Porter) learning that the Anti-Life Equation that he seeks is on Earth, but Earth is now under the protection of the fully formed Justice League. What might happen next? Well, Snyder was asked recently if fans should maintain hope that he’ll get to make the two Justice League sequels that he had planned, but his comments about the studio seem to kill that dream, dead. He said:
MoviesComicBook

Zack Snyder Addresses Fans Holding Out Hope for Warners to Restore the SnyderVerse After Justice League

Justice League director Zack Snyder says an "aggressively anti-Snyder" Warner Bros. is uninterested in continuing his version of the DC Films universe despite the "massive fandom" campaigning to Restore the SnyderVerse. Fans of the embattled filmmaker behind Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice declared Zack Snyder's Justice League to be DCEU canon after studio executives reportedly referred to the four-hour director's cut as a "storytelling cul-de-sac," preferring instead to acknowledge the theatrical cut of Justice League — completed by Joss Whedon and released into theaters in 2017 — as the version that counts in the continuity of its ongoing DC Extended Universe.
MoviesMovieWeb

Leslie Jones Better Be the Villain If Zack Snyder's Justice League 2 Ever Gets Made

If Zack Snyder ever gets to make Justice League 2, Leslie Jones expects to play the lead villain. Back in March, Jones was among the millions of DC fans watching the much-anticipated four-hour "Snyder Cut" when it premiered on HBO Max. On Twitter, she was particularly vocal about her opinions of the extended movie, live-tweeting the experience with 87 total tweets while using the hashtag #longassmovie.
MoviesComicBook

Zack Snyder's Justice League: Deborah Snyder Addresses Lack of HBO Max Viewership Numbers

Whether or not Zack Snyder's Justice League was a hit for HBO Max we probably won't ever officially know. There have been reports that the film was a massive streaming success, and the online conversation after its debut seriously made it feel like an online juggernaut, but WarnerMedia has yet to reveal any actual streaming numbers. At this point, it doesn't seem like the company ever will. It's frustrating for both the fans and filmmakers, but at the end of the day, the Snyder Cut wasn't made with the numbers in mind.
Moviesfandomwire.com

Zack Snyder Reveals John Stewart Green Lantern’s First Official Look

After years of campaigning, buzzing online forums, and enormous amounts of faith, Zack Snyder’s Justice League finally saw the light of day as a fully-fledged superhero extravaganza that won both the fans and critics despite its four-hour-long runtime. While the trailer had already established that Snyder’s vision was quite different than the travesty that was released back in 2017, the movie cemented that Zack wasn’t bluffing about his grand plans despite the backlash received by Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and even Man of Steel, to some extent. From introducing Martian Manhunter to Darkseid himself in his full, unadulterated glory, the Snyder Cut delivered on its promise and now sits comfortably with an IMDb rating of 8.2/10. However, even though Warner Bros. reluctantly agreed to release the Snyder Cut, the director has revealed that the studio house repeatedly requested him to remove John Stewart’s version of Green Lantern from the movie to introduce him in the future instead. As a result, Martian Manhunter was included in the movie to fulfill #UniteTheSeven, which was marketed back in 2017 for Joss Whedon’s Justice League.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Zack Snyder on chance for more DC films: "Warner Bros. has been aggressively anti-Snyder"

Zack Snyder has talked about the chance for more DC movies in the "Snyder-verse". "Warner Bros. has been aggressively anti-Snyder, if you will… Clearly, they're not interested in my take," he told Jake Hamilton. "But I would also say that they certainly weren't interested in, I would have said originally, in my take on Justice League. They certainly made decisions about that. I love the characters and I love the worlds and I think it's an amazing place to make a movie and it's glorious IP, so there's that."
MoviesInternational Business Times

Zack Snyder Reflects On Warner Brothers. Being "Aggressively Anti-Snyder"

Zack Snyder is currently promoting "Army Of The Dead" Snyder also shared a fundraiser to support India's COVID-19 crisis. Director Zack Snyder on Monday addressed how Warner Bros. has been aggressively anti-Snyder and how the studio is "not interested" in his cut. The 55-year-old director appeared on the "Jake's Takes"...
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

JUSTICE LEAGUE's Zack Snyder Would Love To Direct STAR WARS But "[Doesn't] Think [He] Would Survive That"

Say what you will about Zack Snyder, but there's no denying that the filmmaker was put through the wringer during the production of Justice League. As a result, it's easy to understand why he would be reluctant to tackle another big budget studio project, especially when it's no secret that you can't work on something Marvel or Star Wars related without Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm getting involved.
MoviesComicBook

Justice League: Zack Snyder Reveals When Warner Bros. First Saw the Snyder Cut

As WarnerMedia was preparing to enter the never-ending streaming wars with HBO Max, the studio needed a big splash around debut time. That momentous moment eventually came in the form of Zack Snyder's Justice League, which the streamer ordered right as Hollywood was beginning to shut down at the height of the COVID pandemic. According to Snyder himself, he asked HBO Max executives for a meeting to come in and pitch the project early last year. Shortly after, those same executives went to Snyder's house to watch the fabled "Snyder Cut."
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

JUSTICE LEAGUE Director Zack Snyder Says Warner Bros. STILL Tortured Him While He Finished The Snyder Cut

Thanks to WarnerMedia (the parent company of Warner Bros. and HBO Max), Zack Snyder was able to finish his vision for Justice League and #ReleaseTheSnyderCut. We know it wasn't a particularly easy undertaking, and there have been hints that the filmmaker clashed with the studio over the movie's title. It's also been confirmed that they forced him to swap Green Lantern for Martian Manhunter.
MoviesPeople

Justice League Director Zack Snyder Says a Black Superman Movie Is 'Long Overdue'

Zack Snyder is showing support for J.J Abrams' upcoming DC movie, which is rumored to center on a Black Superman. During a press conference to promote his Netflix movie Army of the Dead, Snyder, 55, told RadioTimes and other outlets that he is keen to see how Abrams executes the Superman reboot, and called the reported move to cast a Black actor as the famed superhero "long overdue."