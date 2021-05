Spring is a gorgeous time to visit Northern Michigan’s Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore as trillium pop up in verdant forests and warm days beg for paddling and biking adventures. With 35 miles of Lake Michigan shoreline, 26 inland lakes, the Manitou Islands and a treasure trove of trails, there’s lots to do and see within the National Lakeshore, and visiting neighboring towns in Benzie and Leelanau County is a must, too. With the help of Sleeping Bear Dunes Visitors Bureau, we’ve managed to narrow it down to the top 10 best things to do and see in spring. Climb to the top of a lighthouse, visit historic Fishtown, take in stunning vistas—we promise it’ll be unforgettable. Watch this video for the full itinerary and plan your next Sleeping Bear Dunes vacation.