Get your COVID vaccine at these upcoming community clinics
Oakland County now offers Save Your Spot Community Clinics. Set up an appointment online or simply walk-in to receive a vaccine. For all vaccination clinics, wear a mask and wear clothing that allows your arm to be easily accessible. Bring a valid photo ID and have it available when you arrive on site. A parent or legal guardian must attend the appointment for anyone under 18 to provide consent for the vaccination. Print your email receipt (recommended) or show proof of email on your phone.