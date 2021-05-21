newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California HS coach says "real and authentic" Clemson attracts today's top recruits

By TigerNet.com
chatsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. John Bosco head coach Jason Negro has been around the game of football for a long time, and he’s seen college coaches come and go. Some have made a lasting impression, and others are as forgettable as their last recruiting pitch. And while Negro spend the first two decades of his high school coaching career without ever having met a Clemson coach, he now thinks the Tigers have two words that make them a success on the recruiting trail and on the field.

www.chatsports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Football
City
Bellflower, CA
State
California State
Local
California Sports
Local
California Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bosco
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Coaching#American Football#Clemson Football#College Football#Real Football#Graduate College#Hs#Tigers#Catholic#Field#The Game#Success#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
California State247Sports

Buckeyes offer California 4-star

Ohio State offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Kevin Wilson took care of the Buckeyes’ 2022 tight end needs early. Wilson has landed commitments from two of the country’s top 2022 tight ends in 4-stars Bennett Christian from Acworth (Ga.) Allatoona and Benji Gosnell from Pilot Mountain (N.C.) East Surry.