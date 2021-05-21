California HS coach says "real and authentic" Clemson attracts today's top recruits
St. John Bosco head coach Jason Negro has been around the game of football for a long time, and he’s seen college coaches come and go. Some have made a lasting impression, and others are as forgettable as their last recruiting pitch. And while Negro spend the first two decades of his high school coaching career without ever having met a Clemson coach, he now thinks the Tigers have two words that make them a success on the recruiting trail and on the field.www.chatsports.com