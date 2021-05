A drunk hit-and-run driver was arrested after allegedly striking and killing a woman on a busy road while under the influence, New York State Police said. Troopers from the Wurtsboro barracks in Sullivan County responded to a stretch of Mamakating Road in Mamakating at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12, where there was a report of a pedestrian who was struck while on the shoulder of the roadway.