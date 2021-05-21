newsbreak-logo
Montana State

Montana State Billings adds men's golfers from Billings, Conrad

 1 day ago

BILLINGS — Billings' Liam Clancy and Conrad's Jarek Shepherd have signed with Montana State Billings, the Yellowjackets announced Friday. Clancy is transferring from the University of Wyoming after three years in Laramie. The Billings Central graduate averaged 74.83 strokes per round in two rounds this spring season. He won a Class A state individual boys title as a sophomore at Central and helped the Rams earn the boys team title that season in the fall of 2015.

