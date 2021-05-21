newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Opinion: The Panga Boats May Herald an Opportunity for America in the 21st Century

By Chris Jennewein
Posted by 
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07BIoG_0a7E9FJw00
Passengers from a panga boat are brought to shore on a Coast Guard inflatable boat on Monday. Courtesy OnScene.TV

Three panga boats packed with migrants arrived on San Diego beaches this week, leaving one person dead and dozens in Border Patrol custody. It is part of a growing trend that leaves many conservatives angry and liberals horrified.

Those reactions aren’t surprising. What is surprising is the unending willingness of people across the world to risk everything to enter the United States.

What drives a family to enter an overloaded boat in rough seas? Or cross the southwestern desert? It can’t be just a desire for government aid, or a heartfelt belief in what the smuggler is promising them.

People don’t leave their home and family and risk their life unless they’re seeking something truly important — a new future — as did poor Italians and oppressed Eastern European Jews a century ago.

Maybe we shouldn’t view the influx of immigrants on the border as a crisis. Maybe it’s really an opportunity in the context of today’s troubled world.

America faces a host of internal problems and external challenges as it recovers from the pandemic, but there are two overriding ones:

  • Autocratic regimes in China and Russia threaten democracy in general and America in particular.
  • An aging U.S. population will slow our economic growth and force taxpayers to spend more and more on social services for the elderly.

Both of these challenges can be offset by welcoming young, hard-working immigrants to the United States.

First, consider China and Russia. Both countries’ populations have peaked, with China’s working-age population actually falling. The longtime one-child policy in China and gangster economics in Russia and have discouraged parents. And nobody wants to immigrate to those countries.

Second, consider the history of immigration in America. Nativists opposed the immigration of Italians and Jews and century ago, but those immigrants helped build America into an economic colossus and win World War II.

The vast majority of immigrants are hard-working people who are less likely to commit crimes and more likely to start businesses than natives. While Fox News will always be able to find a counter example, academic studies have shown time and time again that immigrants benefit our society.

Some on the right wing like the Center for Immigration Studies will argue that keeping people out is good for the environment and will help build a sustainable future. But that’s likely to be a utopia for only the already wealthy who no longer need economic growth.

Others call for a selection process to ensure that immigrants are educated and have resources. But there’s already a rigorous selection involved in mustering the courage to leave everything behind. The best and the brightest are always risk takers.

The panga boats are a wakeup call. People are risking everything to make it to America. Maybe we should give them a chance. It could save us in the 21st century.

Chris Jennewein is editor and publisher of Times of San Diego.

Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Cars
Local
California Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#America#Immigrants#New Democracy#The Panga Boats#Panga Boats May Herald#Italians#Eastern European#Jews#Fox News#Natives#Nativists#Rough Seas#San Diego Beaches#United States#Today#Liberals#Opinion#Russia#Border Patrol Custody
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Boats & Watercrafts
News Break
Immigration
News Break
Cars
Country
China
News Break
World War II
Related
Posted by
Tom Stevenson

America Isn't An Exceptional Country

Yesterday, I was reading an article when a sentence stopped me in my tracks. It wasn’t something profound or groundbreaking, it was something I found confusing that I had to re-read it to make sure I wasn’t seeing things.
PoliticsCanyon News

Differing Opinions Is Okay America

UNITED STATES—We live in a country right now where you are either for this or you are against that. There is NO IN BETWEEN THERE IS NO MIDDLE! If you have a differing of opinion from someone else you are immediately shun or considered the enemy. The jury, the judge and the executioner has already determined your fate and it is a sad one America.
Iowa StateHerald & Review

Herald & Review Almanac for May 15

On May 15, 1970, just after midnight, Phillip Lafayette Gibbs and James Earl Green, two Black students at Jackson State College in Mississippi, were killed as police opened fire during student protests. On May 15:. In 1602, English navigator Bartholomew Gosnold and his ship, the Concord, arrived at present-day Cape...
PoliticsFairbanks Daily News-Miner

Are Americans becoming Sovietized?

Was it not that Russians finally tired of the Kremlin's lies and hypocrisies that permeated every facet of their falsified lives?. Here are 10 symptoms of Sovietism. Ask yourself whether we are headed down this same road to perdition. 1. There was no escape from ideological indoctrination — anywhere. A...
MilitaryAntiwar.com

War Is Strictly Business in Twenty-First Century America

Here’s the strange thing: almost 20 years into a series of chaotic, staggeringly expensive, failing wars across significant parts of the planet, the U.S. military – "the greatest force for human liberation the world has ever known" (George W. Bush), aka "the finest fighting force that the world has ever known" (Barack Obama) – continues to eat taxpayer dollars as if they were nothing at all. According to the Costs of War Project, the US has sunk almost $2.3 trillion dollars into the failed Afghan War from which it’s now retreating and a minimum of $6.4 trillion into all the major conflicts of the Global War on Terror (not even counting future costs caring for the war’s vets). And all of this happened in years in which little indeed went into American domestic infrastructure. And yet, even as it leaves Afghanistan, the Biden administration is actually upping the already stratospheric Pentagon budget, and Republicans in Congress, who normally fight spending a cent on anyone other than corporations and billionaires, are urging the president to spend even more. Worse yet, the American public generally seems remarkably satisfied with such spending. Somehow, what the US military machine has done over all these years just never seems to sink in here.
Presidential ElectionNevada Appeal

Guy Farmer: Democracy declines in Latin America

While many of us are focused on President Biden's out-of-control border crisis, a threat to our national security, democracy is declining south of the U.S.-Mexico border as communists, socialists and armed guerrilla groups challenge pro-democracy leaders in Central and South America. The Wall Street Journal's Latin America specialist, Mary Anastasia...
Relationship AdviceForward

In 21st century America, where arranged child marriages remain a scourge

Kate Ryan Brewer’s “Knots: A Forced Marriage Story” is one disturbing, though important, documentary, one that grows increasingly unsettling as three articulate and intelligent young women matter-of-factly recount their belittling, exploitive, and ultimately dehumanizing experiences in forced marriages. Mercifully each has escaped and forged successful, independent lives; one has become a recognized outspoken activist on behalf of victims.
EconomyValueWalk

Who Will Win The 21st Century – China Or The U.S.?

Now let me return to last week’s big question – Who will “win” the 21st century? When you compare raw numbers, you have to ask: What good does it do for America to grow 5% or 6% a year if China can grow 10% to 12% a year? It now seems certain that China will someday surpass the U.S. in GDP, but bear in mind that they have four times as many people – so their per capita GDP would still be 75% below ours.
Minoritiesreviewjournal.com

LETTER: Dividing America by race

I’m a 69 year old White (with a capitol “W”) Vietnam vet, and you can take this to the bank: I’m not ashamed of how I’ve treated other people during my life and I’m not ashamed to be White. I refuse to hold myself responsible for any matters that occurred before I was born or for the actions of others since then.
ImmigrationIJR

Cuban Refugee Warns Americans Have Swallowed the Poison Pill of Communism

The following was published by commentator Elizabeth Stauffer on the website The American Crisis. Support for socialism in America has jumped in the last few years, particularly among Democrats. A Hill-HarrisX poll conducted last August found that 56 percent of Democrats had a favorable view of socialism. A YouGov poll...
EconomyPosted by
NRDC

Build American Infrastructure for a 21st Century Climate

President Biden has laid out a bold plan to invest in our nation’s future, one that aims to correct the racial inequities of the past and address the climate crisis we face. As we make the investments that are essential to foster a healthy and prosperous future, we must ensure that public infrastructure including our roads, our hospitals, our schools and other assets are designed and built for the 21st century climate. President Biden has said that “[e]very dollar spent on rebuilding our infrastructure during the Biden administration will be used to prevent, reduce, and withstand the impacts of the climate crisis.”
MilitaryPosted by
UPI News

NATO needs update to face 21st-century threats

May 19 (UPI) -- May 8 marked the anniversary of Nazi Germany's surrender in 1945, ending World War II in Europe. Today, 76 years later, NATO, the military successor to the Western allies who fought in that war, is seen by many once again at death's door, made moribund by the withdrawal of American forces and commitment during the Trump administration and by the failure or indifference of many of its European members to mounting a credible defense against an increasingly aggressive Russia.
Businessbitcoinmagazine.com

When More Isn’t Better: Inflation In The 21st Century

Over the last 40 years, monetary policy has caused interest rates to decline from a high of around 20% down to the zero bound. During the same period, the U.S. dollar (USD) money supply has expanded at a rate never before seen in modern history and asset prices in dollar terms exploded to the upside, all while the U.S. average hourly wage has lagged on an unprecedented scale.
ReligionWOUB

One of The Most Influential Religious Leaders of the 20th Century: “Billy Graham” on AMERICAN EXPERIENCE, May 17 at 9 pm

Explore the Life of One of the Most Influential Religious Leaders of the 20th Century. American Experience presents Billy Graham, a new documentary that explores the life and career of one of the best-known and most influential religious leaders of the 20th century. From modest beginnings on a North Carolina farm, Graham rose to prominence with a fiery preaching style, movie-star good looks and effortless charm. His early fundamentalist sermons harnessed the apocalyptic anxieties of a post-atomic world, exhorting audiences to adopt the only possible solution: devoting one’s life to Christ. Graham became an international celebrity who built a media empire, preached to millions worldwide, and had the ear of tycoons, royalty and presidents. At age 99, he died a national icon, estimated to have preached in person to 210 million people. Billy Graham examines the evangelist’s extraordinary influence on American politics and culture, interweaving the voices of historians, scholars, witnesses, family, and Graham himself, to create a kaleidoscopic portrait of a singular figure in the American experience. Directed by Sarah Colt, produced by Helen Dobrowski and executive produced by Cameo George, Billy Graham premieres Monday, May 17, 9:00-11:00 p.m. on American Experience on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS Video App.
Economywortfm.org

Re-introducing Postal Banking in the 21st Century

Eight million American households do not have a bank account — but did you know that for half of the 20th century Post Offices provided banking services, until banks lobbied against it. Christopher Shaw, historian and author of a number of postal banking articles including “Could Postal Banking Address Inequality in the Financial System?” talks about Kirsten Gillibrand’s pilot program to re-introduce postal banking to some communities in the U.S.
Politicscarolinajournal.com

Why we should read the American founders

Thomas Jefferson was renowned for stressing that authority ultimately rested with the people and not the government. Self-government often seems more like a theoretical concept today, or even a partisan issue. Ultimately, so much of what we see in politics today is a belief that Americans are no longer capable of governing themselves. They need more rules, and regulations to cope, and “free stuff” to occupy their time or even thrive in a modern world. The American Founders wouldn’t have ever thought that way. Self-government was embodied and actualized in the people at that time.