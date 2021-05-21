My School Simulator is a wild, wacky sim featuring killer robots, themeparks and a perfectly normal school
NetEase has announced a new role-playing game called My School Simulator for mobile devices. It will be coming to Android at some point this year. If you watched the trailer during Pocket Gamer’s LaunchPad stream last night then you may have noticed this one is quite a strange one. It’s set in a fictional anime-style campus city, where you have the freedom to customise your character’s appearance, place objects to build scenes and interact with NPCs to alter their behaviour.www.pocketgamer.com