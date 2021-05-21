newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Week Ahead in Banking: May 24, 2021

By Jody Godoy
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2leQIS_0a7E8ahI00

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the banking law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, May 24

1:00 p.m. - Immigration services company Nexus Services Inc will urge U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Dillon in Harrisonburg, Virginia, to dismiss a lawsuit by the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau alleging that the company defrauded immigrants detained in the U.S. who sought help with bail. The company has argued the CFPB has no jurisdiction because insurance regulators already have made similar claims in prior actions.

The case is CFPB et al. v. Nexus Services Inc et al., No. 21-cv-00016, U.S. District Court, Western District of Virginia. For Libre: Mario Williams of NDH. For the CFPB: Hai Binh Nguyen and Donald Gordon.

Thursday, May 27

9:30 a.m. - U.S. District Judge Andrew Carter Jr in Manhattan will hold a status conference in a proposed class action by customers alleging Bank of America did not tell them that initiating a money transfer from the recipient's account would allow them to avoid fees for outgoing money transfers. The bank has said it will move to dismiss the case for failing to state a claim under three states' consumer protection laws.

The case is Bruin et al v. Bank Of America, N.A., U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 1:21-cv-02272. For Bank of America: Robin Muir of Goodwin Procter. For the customers: Andrew Shamis of Shamis & Gentile.

Know of an event that could be included in Week Ahead in Banking? Contact Jody Godoy at jody.godoy@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Jody GodoyJody Godoy reports on banking and securities law. Reach her at jody.godoy@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

Reuters

125K+
Followers
140K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhattan#Financial District#Insurance Regulators#Insurance Company#Insurance Customers#Cfpb Et Al#Nexus Services Inc Et Al#U S District Court#Libre#Ndh#Goodwin Procter#Shamis Gentile#Banking#Fees#Prior Actions#Outgoing Money Transfers#N A#Western District#Bail#Court Appearances
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Insurance
News Break
Economy
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
BusinessPamplin Media Group

Bank of America: '$25 in 2025'

Bank of America has announced it is raising its minimum wage to $25 by 2025, and asks vendors to pay at least $15 per hour. Bank of America has announced it is raising its minimum wage to $25 by 2025. It also announced that all its U.S. vendors are now required to pay their employees dedicated to the bank, at or above $15 per hour. Over 99% of the company's more than 2,000 U.S. vendor firms and 43,000 vendor employees are at or above the $15 per hour rate, as a result of the implementation of this policy.
Charlotte, NCthepaypers.com

Bank of America settles for USD 75 mln over excessive fees

Bank of America has agreed to pay USD 75 million to settle a lawsuit accusing the bank of extracting overdraft fees it didn't earn from customers with savings and checking accounts, Reuters says. A preliminary settlement of the proposed class action was filed with the federal court in Charlotte, North...
EconomyInvestmentNews

Wells Fargo fails to shake 401(k) suit

A lawsuit against Wells Fargo over the use of its own investment products in the company’s $40 billion 401(k) plan this week cleared a major hurdle. On Wednesday a federal judge denied a motion to dismiss the case, finding that the plaintiffs’ “allegations are far more than general assertions, and that accepted as true, show that [the] defendants engaged in prohibited transactions.”
Personal FinanceAmerican Banker

Bankers urge policymakers to crack down on credit union-bank mergers

WASHINGTON — Industry trade groups are calling on regulators and lawmakers to crack down on credit union purchases of banks after the largest-ever such deal was announced in March. The Independent Community Bankers of America and the Community Bankers Association of Georgia urged the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. in a...
RetailMotley Fool

Coming Soon to a Walgreens Near You: Bank Accounts

Walgreens adds banking to their store services. You'll notice a change in your local Walgreens store by the end of the year. The company announced last month that it will be offering bank accounts in all of its stores by the end of 2021. Building on a current trend. As...
Credits & Loansfinextra.com

US banks to pilot credit for people with no credit score - WSJ

Several big American banks, including JPMorgan Chase, are signed up for a government-backed pilot using alternative data to get credit to people with low or no credit scores, according to the Wall Street Journal. About 53 million American adults do not have regular credit scores, says the firm behind Fico...
Credits & LoansConsumer Reports.org

Big Banks May Offer Credit Cards to Consumers With Little Credit

Americans with little or no credit history may soon be eligible to get a credit card from some of the nation’s biggest banks. A group led by JPMorgan Chase is working on a pilot project to offer credit cards to customers based on how well they manage their bank account rather than their record of paying back loans and other debts.
Congress & CourtsAmerican Banker

Bank lobbyists blast lawmakers’ plans for ‘unbanked’ Americans

The biggest U.S. banks criticized a pair of proposals designed to help consumers who don’t use their services. Lawmakers’ recent proposals, such as opening bank branches in post offices or offering Federal Reserve checking accounts to every U.S. consumer, may not work to resolve the problem of the so-called unbanked Americans, industry trade groups argued in a paper published Tuesday.