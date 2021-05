This is going to be a harder year than ever before to judge returning talent. More talent than ever will be returning to campuses this fall, largely because of an NCAA decision to grant an extra year of eligibility to 2020-2021 fall athletes. While teams still have attrition, either due to players deciding to move on from football, go pro, or transfer, it’s clear this decision had a major impact. ESPN’s Bill Connelly reports that from 2014-2019 your average college team returned 62.6% of production, this year that figure is 75.8%.