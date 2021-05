Labour hit a new poll low this weekend as the Tories opened up an 18-point lead over Keir Starmer's party.The opposition leader was publicly accused by one of his MPs of lacking substance and being “invisible” as Labour continued to reel from a series of disappointing elections.Amid growing discontent in the parliamentary Labour Party, Ian Lavery, MP for Wansbeck in the northeast, said he questioned “who on earth is running the Labour Party at this moment in time”."You've got to question: is it Keir? Is it the people in his offices at LOTO? Is it Mandelson? Is it Blair?" he...