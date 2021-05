Everybody knows the story by now. After a tense wait through the first 10 picks of the 2021 draft, the Chicago Bears engineered a deal with the New York Giants. One that saw them move up from #20 to #11 in order to secure quarterback Justin Fields. A move that stunned many across the league. How had arguably the most talented QB in the draft fallen that far and how had other teams let the Bears get him? Another reminder that there is no predicting the draft.