CLEMSON, S.C. –– Marvin Robinson, the number-two career rebounder in Clemson history on a per game basis, died Saturday, May 1 in Charleston, S.C. at the age of 90. Robinson was a star on Banks McFadden’s Tiger teams from 1950-51 to 1952-53. Robinson had 614 rebounds in 54 career games for an average of 11.37 per game, an incredible accomplishment considering he was just 6-foot-3 in height. That is second in Clemson history, trailing only all-time great Tree Rollins, who averaged 11.9 per game. Robinson joins Clemson Ring of Honor members Rollins and Dale Davis as the only players in Clemson history to average at least 10 rebounds a game for a career.